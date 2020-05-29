Former Politician Ladislas Ntaganzwa Convicted for Role in Rwandan Genocide

Emtee "Johustleburg"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:75LlzK7tVj9aRjJbWEIwi5" id="69a54" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ece329aad1772d443911b9d8d651408d" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>A compelling ode to Joburg from Emtee, crafted by his long-time producer Ruff.<br></p>
Solve The Problem & 808x "22"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:29QJgH7K7m5gbfzI088UlX" id="ab44c" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="14a7f0c4031aba4255912fde7b72036d" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Standout song from Solve The Problem's latest EP, <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/4gOhYbEgbvpcIwrzSJIw7G?si=TOMejaNNS8K_YWKgjBwbVg" target="_blank">Essentials Only</a></em>.<br></p>
AKA "Energy" (featuring Gemini Major)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:0JVrFWWfQB81c1WuZtdi8N" id="1d2ea" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6f8912f3879ef984cbc43cdf2cd679c9" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>"Energy" is the house-sampling trap anthem you never thought you needed.<span></span><br></p>
Maraza "Poured Up" (featuring Young2unn Beats)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:4I1akk70S7h6fJvEqwii1x" id="4dc7f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5a5d97ac15fd66057f020aec3e7770c9" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Maraza, one of the few SA rappers who've never missed, dropped a new project. We like every song, but we have "Poured Up" on repeat. You just might, too.<br></p>
Kwesta "The Finesse" (featuring Riky Rick)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:6QXeWzqQaDnn7E6AKtAkAp" id="585b4" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="422df78ce4447c88c183597bc20966cf" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p><span style="background-color: initial;">Every now and then Kwesta reminds fans who only know him for his hits that he's a rapper foremost. "The Finesse" is easy on the ear, but both rappers deliver potent raps.</span><span style="background-color: initial;"></span><br></p>
Indigo Stella "No Smoke"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:79pgwK8OanbzxIsPc65CG6" id="76fa1" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="580fbc93cc239248d22294c2c9bb2003" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After listen to Indigo Stella's latest song, you'll know one thing—you don't want no smoke with her.<span></span><br></p>
Hunter Rose "By Your Side" (featuring Meek)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:0t5rc6beBjZuUQt6Wfxyvf" id="02a10" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f7ddc10fdc5a970619684ef5bb13af6" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Outstanding storytelling and vocal performance from Hunter Rose assisted by Meek. Be sure to pick up her new project<em><a href="https://music.apple.com/za/album/love-trust/1510566960" target="_blank"> Love & Trust</a></em>.<br></p>
Zoë Modiga "Intsha"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:3in5c1GuFaKSrfiwJj9fVC" id="b2af2" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1b3266359698ef41b58f6fb22f00cfcd" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Zoë Modiga counters the dearth of new age protest songs with "Intsha," capturing the youth's resilience and sensitivity with her vocal performance and writing.<br></p>
Nasty C x Rowlene "I Need You"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:3b6CZJw9JOpJ3fQTJbj6pT" id="bd655" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="03e9fa85bdba9b2e6a100166220d47b6" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>"I Need You" is a satisfying marriage of hip-hop and R&B built over swinging keys and a colossal bassline.<br></p>
Kazi Ya Sanaa "Offsprings of the Faithless"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:1RoyZTMHsPQdTQ3tIR0Izm" id="cfe7b" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d7e614404cf423874e28c554088a19f0" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Up-and-coming Joburg based duo Kazi Ya Sanaa's "Offspring of the Faithless" is a mash-up of jazz and neo soul and your ears will definitely love it.<br></p>
Moonga K "zinedine's interlude"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:2w91xsOXY2RBwoO0X2dcra" id="e25ea" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e4b229607818fa6efb878b28119c2e5" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Moonga K looks at love and life with a questioning eye, and expresses it with R&B vocals over intoxicating production.<br></p>
Langa Mavuso "Love Lost"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:4JVvwltjD6Tlkq0X8qPF9m" id="87249" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="889d22bd47748657801a60a441bac1ee" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Langa Mavuso recounts the suicide of his first love in the first single to his upcoming album.<br></p>
Da Capo "Moyo Wangu" (featuring BATUNDI)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:3KPi9CT698FYfMbJDLnfk9" id="da323" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="882cc723572277f81dfc7ccba713c410" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Electric guitar-laden production houses BATUNDI's spacious vocals in "Moyo Wangu" from Da Capo's latest release<em> Genesys</em>.<br></p>
Southside Mohamed "2008Birdz"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:2OlkCKWTf20Nl1XtukvEwD" id="00600" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="638d0469b27cba56c67101c13314c8db" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Southside Mohamed's melodic raps glide over l-fi trap production in this two-part single.<br></p>
Ma-E (featuring K.O) "Navigator"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0138f8e40711214e6c301e4973c2b4c0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bNYiQ1nocA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Two rappers who go more than a decade back prove they still have chemistry. In the video, they fill up the void of Joburg under lockdown with their big personalities.<br></p>
Big Zulu "Ama Million" (featuring YoungstaCPT, Kwesta, Zakwe) (Remix)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3eb7813ede035a57e402b86ca0b57b43"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3wBjOcBUayM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Big Zulu, Kwesta, YoungstaCPT and Zakwe serve bars and looks in the music video for this smash of a posse cut.<br></p>
Willy Cardiac "Fan of Me" (featuring Eric Bellinger)<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:0HiceIUHBYxFpMyfCZ9b9I" id="22856" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="467301f1e41713334533a306debda30a" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>In "Fan of Me," South African hip-hop newcomer Willy Cardiac's first single of 2020 packs a punch, from the production to the raps and the guest appearance from Grammy-winning songwriter Eric Bellinger.<br></p>
