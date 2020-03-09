The SABC Will Carry on Playing Sjava’s Music Amid Rape Case
The national broadcaster will let the law take its course.
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the country's national TV and radio broadcaster, will not stop playing Sjava's music until he is proven guilty by the court.
A rape case against the popular musician was opened by his ex-girlfriend, fellow artist Lady Zamar two weeks ago. Sjava has since been dropped from the lineup of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival which was due to perform in this March in the Mother City. The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards also removed the musician from its list of nominees. A few other organizations followed suit.
Not the SABC.
"The SABC respects the rule of law and believes that any allegations levelled against anyone should follow the due process of the law," acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo recently told The Sowetan newspaper. "Thus at this stage, it is premature for the SABC to take any decision regarding broadcasting Sjava's music."
Sjava hasn't said much since the news broke when Lady Zamar detailed being abused in a thread on Twitter in October 2019. Sjava denied the allegations in a statement.
"I did not rape her [Lady Zamar]," wrote Sjava. "People are saying that I made empty threats to take her to court after her allegations last year. Ngithe mina [I said] last year I would follow legal processes to protect myself. This was not a threat. It's something that anyone would do to protect themselves if they are accused of doing something that is not true."
The Sowetan further reports that Sjava's music hasn't taken a huge dive since the case was opened. According to Radio Monitor, the official standard that captures airplay data and analysis in over 170 radio stations and 25 TV channels in South Africa, Sjava's latest single "Linda" was played 36 times across 19 stations, while "Flight School" by K.O, which features Sjava, has been played 99 times across 38 stations.
Watch Loyiso Gijana cover Elaine's 'You're the One.'
South African recording artists Loyiso Gijana recently shared his cover of Elaine's breakout hit "You're the One." The artist shared the clip on Twitter a few days ago, stating it was his favorite tune at the moment.
Loyiso is an outstanding singer, and in the cover, he continues to impress. Thousands of people have been showering praises to the singer for the cover and his outstanding vocal skills as the video has gone viral.
Loyiso is a recording artist currently signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment, one of the country's biggest indie record labels. He made it to the top 5 on the 11th season of Idols South Africa in 2015. He was only 16 at the time.
After Idols, the musician kept himself on music lovers' radars by recording and sharing covers of popular songs. His cover of "Amablesser" Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa has been watched more than 130,000 times on YouTube.
Loyiso's current single is a modern ballad titled "Nontsikelelo" and will be an instant favorite to whoever hears it for the first time.
Watch the Loyiso Gijana's cover of Elaine's "You're the One" below and watch the music video for "Nontsikelelo" underneath:
Jeremy Loops discusses his strategic moves towards global domination.
South African folk musician Jeremy Loops is an international star. He packs venues and performs in major festivals in Europe and other parts of the world. His music has millions of streams on Spotify.
Jeremy Loops' domination started with the song "Down South" which he released in 2014 and appears on his debut album Trading Change, released in the same year. "Down South," which featured the Cape Town-based rapper Motheo Moleko, topped most of the country's radio stations in its prime.
While an overwhelming majority of South African hip-hop artists seem to be pandering to make radio and club hits, ByLwansta is carving his own lane.
On a Thursday night toward the end of February, Haus Africa, a showroom gallery in Rosebank, Joburg was teeming with eager guests. The event: a listening session hosted by the rapper ByLwansta for his new EP, SpijØnget Chapter II, which preceded its 28th February release.
The KwaZulu Natal native has shared this EP as the second companion piece in a series consisting of three EPs. The first of this series, SpijØnget Chapter I, was released in March of last year. Each of the EPs consist of four songs which, when complete, will form a 12-song album.
In SpijØnget Chapter II, ByLwansta enlists a handful of other artists, which is unusual—his previous EPs only have a few featured guests. Rapper Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu, singer ZULO, singer/songwriter Lungelo Manzi, producer Robot Koch and singer Kimosabe, all lend an assist on each of the four songs on SpijØnget Chapter II.
Speaking on what encouraged the numerous collaborations on this EP during an interview with OkayAfrica, ByLwansta says, "Admittedly, I'm someone who has always preferred to work alone. That's my comfort zone. I have always been responsible for my output and creativity, but that only made sense when I was working in the bedroom by myself. I have now realized that the world is much bigger than that, and I guess I grew tired of the familiarity of my comfort zone."
A music residency he was part of in Berlin, Germany also played a pivotal role in influencing this perspective. He was among 24 other musicians grouped together and tasked with collaborating with each other.
ByLwansta. Image courtesy of artist.
This experience, along with his other performative ventures in Los Angeles, taught him the value of being able to create seamlessly with others. He also mentions the importance of drawing inspiration and sourcing collaborations with those closest to him, particularly his sister, Anelissa Nkanyuza, who helped in the design of the EP cover. His brother, Kimosabe, and fellow Durbanite, Lungelo, who are each featured on "Nightcrawlerz" and "How About Now," are also his favorite collaborators.
Having moved to Joburg last year, after living in Durban for a significant amount of time, he still has a strong affinity to the coastal city. It finds its way into his music. "I love Durban, and I have said before, when I die, I'd like to be buried there," says ByLwansta. "That's where my roots are. That's where my lady is, still. This is why it permeates my music. So, even in collaborating, it was important for me to get with Lungelo, who is a brilliant singer and songwriter based in Durban, because he is someone that's in my network."
An ever-present characteristic in ByLwansta's music is his canny ability to tell stories, weaving them into funny anecdotes that are as much self-deprecating as they are self-aggrandizing.
On "How About Now," his mind is in a tug-of-war, going back and forth with thoughts of pursuing music, but also wanting a stable life that can only be offered by a steady job (graphic design, which is what he majored in at college).
"Nightcrawlerz" is a tale of a fateful night in Jo'burg when he got mugged while on his way to catch a bus to Durban in December, soon after he had moved to Joburg.
The EP's lead single "The Bike Song" is a triumphant anthem, which also serves as a cathartic release of the trauma he suffered from the events detailed in "Nightcrawlerz." It has a bouncy feel to match, and is incidentally the product of his collaboration in Berlin, with German artist/producer, Robot Koch.
"Okay, Fine" featuring ZULO (formerly known as Lil Tix) and Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulo (formerly known as Solo) finds the two featured artists using their new names for the first time coincidentally on the same track.
ByLwansta is an endearing artist who seems earnest in his pursuit of music-making. His soul-baring soliloquies reveal an emcee with incredible self-awareness. He second-guesses, but also believes in himself. This is exemplified in these lyrics from the song "How About Now":
"Listen, I don't doubt your ability/ The music is crazy ntwana, stay making it/ It's killing me, but I just want you to think about stability, man/ You need to stop keeping designing your periphery/ Do I have to remind you and rewind you back to the times you were grinding just for this degree?/ Crying just for this degree/ Now you're done… no looking back, brother/ Wrong way, you came a long way/ But they don't know that you're all day playing the long game..."
The skits on the EP, lifted off the animation sitcom The Regular Show provide comical relief while resonating with his personal story. "I watch a lot of stuff, and sometimes things jump at me. I often tell the story of how I came up with "spijonget" while I was watching Avatar, The Last Airbender with my girl. So with the skits that I used on this EP, some of the characters on The Regular Show said things that I felt were applicable to my life, so I decided to use some of those clips and excerpts," he says.
ByLwansta is meticulous in his craft, however, he is not cerebral or heady about himself. While his songs may come off as effortless, it's also evident that it takes a great deal of mastery to pull them off; using devices such as speaking about himself to himself in second person. There's refreshing honesty that doesn't feel contrived in his lyrics. He's able to illustrate the wide spectrum of security and insecurity which could translate to a listener feeling at ease with their own insecurities. In "Okay, Fine," he raps":
"Okay, fine, she knows I've been doing music a long time/ She knows that I'm sitting on top of a gold-mine/ She knows that I'm holding back, she knows that I'm afraid/ Like I'm actually scared of the fact, life is gonna change, and we might not be ready for that/ I don't want to get on the road and not ever come back/ I don't want to leave her alone, but I did it anyway, 'cause it's showtime…"
SpijØnget Chapter II is a great addition to not only the series itself, but to a body of work that's proving to be one of the most well-crafted and well-thought-out bodies of work of any hip-hop artist in South Africa. When asked whether he didn't worry that once the full album is released, it may sound fragmented due to it consisting of previously released EPs, he says, "I am not worried about the album lacking cohesiveness because the three chapters are meant to represent different stages of my journey. Plus, once it is listened to as an album, the skits will serve as signals to which section the listener is on the album."
SpijØnget Chapter II is a progression from Chapter I. It shows a different side to ByLwansta. In its predecessor, ByLwansta was looking inwardly, focusing predominantly on how he felt about his girlfriend, who served as the muse and centerpiece of the entire EP. With Chapter II, however, one gets a sense that he has an outward perspective that focuses on external themes in relation to how they affect him.
An overwhelming majority of current South African hip-hop artists who break out seem to be walking the same path of pandering to make radio and club hits. ByLwansta is carving his own. He is a much needed voice that offers a different approach to music. Masterful storytelling, fluid production and a keen sense to detail, design and presentation, are some of his strongest traits that not only set him apart, but also signal an unheralded staying power.
Captain's debut album 'The Ape Tape' features a verse from the late rapper Pro.
More than a year and a half since Pro (fka Prokid)'s untimely demise, a new verse from the South African hip-hop legend appears on a song from respected lyricist Captain's recently-released debut album The Ape Tape.