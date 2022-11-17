Sadio Mane Ruled Out of the World Cup Through Injury
The 30-year-old forward Sadio Mané was earlier scheduled to join Senegal's squad for the World Cup.
Just last week, news broke that Sadio Mane would be joining his squad in Qatar for the World Cup, but due to his leg injury, that will no longer happen.
The BBC reports that, after an MRI scan was completed on Thursday, medical professionals determined that further surgical intervention is needed on Mane's injury.
On Friday (November 11th), it was announced that Mane will be on the Senegal team for the World Cup in Qatar, despite the fact he suffered recent injuries while playing against SV Werder Bremen in Germany. Mane had an injury that caused damage to his right fibula.
The star Senegalese footballer, who is 30, made headlines earlier this year for kicking his team to the Africa Cup of Nations. He also had a decisive penalty kick for the World Cup qualification, and is considered one of the most prolific African players of all time. Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé, who previously named Mane among the 26-man squad that would represent Senegal, had said he was confident that Mane could recover from his injuries in time to play at the tournament.
At the time, Cissé had also shared that the chosen players were selected because they were in line with the team's principles.
"The players chosen correspond with our vision and philosophy. They are competitors of a high level," Cissé told Al Jazeera.
Previously, Cissé had said the team sent the federation's doctor to examine Mane's leg but was informed that the star footballer would not need any surgery to recover. Cissé said he was pleased with the feedback because he would prefer to keep Mane on the team for the big game.
"That's very good news, and we now have the chance to try and get him fit for the tournament. We now have two weeks to observe and see how the injury reacts to treatment," Cissé, whose contract as a coach was extended by two years earlier this week, said. "I prefer to keep him in the squad because he is such an important part of us. We will do all in our power to ensure we can recover Mane in time to play."
In light of the recent developments, Man has been ruled out of playing the big tournament.
\u201cBREAKING: Sadio Man\u00e9 will miss the World Cup, Senegal confirms. He will not be able to be part of the squad as he\u2019s not recovering from his injury. \ud83d\udea8\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3 #WorldCup2022\u201d— Fabrizio Romano (@Fabrizio Romano) 1668711672
\u201cSadio Man\u00e9 est forfait pour la coupe du monde. Get well soon GAIND\u00c9 \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf3 \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 #football #senegal #worldcup\n\n\u201d— Football Senegal (@Football Senegal) 1668712942
