music
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 26, 2021 06:23AM EST
Image supplied.

Seun Kuti Makes Major Moves with International Management Signing

Afrobeat music heavyweight Seun Kuti has recently signed with Knitting Factory Management.

Afrobeat music heavyweight and producer Seun Kuti has recently signed with the California-based, Knitting Factory Management. The company's related record label, Knitting Factory, has been responsible for promoting his late father Fela Kuti's music over the past years and so, this is in some way, a full circle moment. The move was announced by his manager Aaron Johnson this past Thursday and is set to usher in a new chapter for the musician and his career as well as the collective legacy of his family's work.

READ: Kuti Family, Wole Soyinka, Chris Martin, Bono & More Sign Petition For Fair Elections In Uganda

In a press statement, Johnson said that, "Seun Kuti, like his father Fela, is more than a musician or composer. He is an artist who speaks truth to power and won't compromise his values or beliefs." Johnson went on to add that, "Being a part of Seun's team is an honour and I'm excited for all the projects he has in the works, from albums with Egypt 80 to collaborations with other artists, Seun has a lot to show the world."

Just last year, Seun, alongside Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Niniola, Wande Coal, Joeboy, Antibalas, WurlD and more, took to the stage to perform in the annual Felabration music festival. The 3-day event was held virtually and was the 22nd instalment of the festival having been established in 1998 by the Afrobeat pioneer's eldest daughter, Yeni Kuti.

Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO, Morgan Margolis, echoed Johnson's sentiments saying, "The Kuti family are part of Knitting Factory's DNA; they are synonymous with our brand." Margolis also expressed his desire for the management company to expand a number of opportunities for the Nigerian musician. Kuti himself has expressed his delight at having (again) joined what he calls "the Knitting Factory family."

Artists also on the roster at Knitting Factory Entertainment include Jontavious Willis, Kendra Morris, The Knitts, Lady Wray and several more.

From Your Site Articles
nigeria nigerian music afrobeat seun kuti fela kuti music
Music
(Youtube)

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (March)

Featuring Yaw Tog x Stormzy x Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, M.anifest x Vic Mensa, Stonebwoy and more.

This month in Ghanaian music has been quite a busy one, and it looks like things have finally kicked off in full swing for the year. With several international collabs, full-length projects, and more, March was filled to the brim and overflowing with good music. Here we bring you the best of Ghanaian music that dropped during the month. Check them out below.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

OkayMedia Taps Former CNN Journalist Isha Sesay for CEO of Okayplayer & OkayAfrica

Sesay to Join Board of Directors & Launch the Company's New Production Arm, SPKN/WRD, Elevating Seldom Heard Global Voices