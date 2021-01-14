Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images

Bobi Wine parades through crowds of people in Kayunga District on December 01, 2020 in Jinja, Uganda. Presidential candidates are campaigning in Uganda ahead of the elections scheduled for the 14 January 2021.

Kuti Family, Wole Soyinka, Chris Martin, Bono & More Sign Petition For Fair Elections In Uganda

The petition calls for "the African Union, US, UK, EU and all people of conscience to condemn in the strongest possible terms the ongoing assault on Uganda's opposition and commit to support a safe free and fair election for all Ugandan citizens."