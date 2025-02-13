Sjava and the Art of Intimate Live Performances





At Maftown Heights, a one-day festival celebrating the motswako genre and its affiliated artist, Sjava stood stage-side watching the acts on stage. He had just finished his set and had cameoed on the Qwellers and Usimamane's showcases to overwhelming excitement from the audience. Suddenly, his name was mentioned on stage, and he hurried to the back entrance. Fifi Cooper had summoned him to join her in performing " Ameni ," a 2016 smash hit featuring A-Reece, B3nchMarQ, Emtee and Saudi. "I didn't know that she was gonna do the song," says the artist as he sits down with OkayAfrica to chat about his latest album, a live offering called Inkanyezi (Live) , and the tour that he has coming up. Sjava has established a reputation as an excellent songwriter, a versatile collaborator, and an engaging live performer. How he connects with different audiences has been an anchor throughout his nearly-decade-long career. With Inkanyezi, he wanted to give people who never get a chance to catch him live an experience of the vibe. Sjava prefers the intimate setting of theatres to open-air concerts, he says. "The thing about theatre shows is you're all in one room, so it doesn't feel like many people. It feels like you're having a conversation with two people. If it's an outside show, there's too many distractions."



Inkanyezi comes off the back of two wildly successful solo tours — the Isibuko Tour and The 2016 Tour — and his four-city tour as the other half of Inkabi Zezwe, his Afropop-skandi group with Big Zulu. The new record kicks off with a hypnotic guitar riff on " Kuye ," which blossoms into a mean, short solo, then segues into " Sleepover ," where Sjava's audience interaction shines as he asks various members of the audience when the last time they had a sleepover was. This 10-minute masterpiece resolves into "Madibuseng," an ode to a kwaito classic and one of the greatest re-imaginings of any song in recent history. The haunting guitar solo is worth its own moment of silence. He finishes the song by shouting out Trompies, as well as the late Lebo Mathosa, who featured in the song. In between songs, he maintains an affable personality, cracks jokes with the audience, and sounds happy to be there. The audience's whistles, screams, random one-liners and sing-alongs immerse listeners in the moment. On Inkanyezi, Sjava subverts the idea of a live show by performing brand-new material. The audience eats it up, primarily due to Sjava's comfortable disposition and ability to control an audience. The album was announced on December 20 , the same day the show happened. This means there was no room for error, a feat Sjava's team pulled off seamlessly, as the music attests. The second to last track is " The second to last track is " Uyena ," a funky, clap-tap celebration of the protection provided by higher powers. It's a firm favorite among listeners currently and is likely to reach a million streams in no time. On album closer " Indoda Enjani ," Sjava invites the audience to learn a song he's written about a man who gossips, listens to too much maskandi, and likes talking about politics. Five songs feel too brief, but Sjava and the band make a statement as bold and unwavering as his wide-ranging streak of collaborations.