SKinniez Remixes Songs by PRO, Kanye West, Anderson .Paak and Others in New EP ‘Remixes & Edits Vol. 3’
Stream South African producer SKinniez's new release 'Remixes & Edits Vol. 3' containing remixes to songs by PRO, Kanye West, Aminé', Anderson .Paak and more.
One of the most prolific producers in South Africa's rich alternative electronic music scene SKinniez aka DJ SKinniez hits the ground running as he kicks the year off with the release of a new project Remixes & Edits Vol. 3. The project was originally meant to be released towards the end of 2020.
The third installment of his ongoing series of projects Remixes & Edits features a longer lineup of guest producers in comparison to the second volume which featured just three while the first volume was just Skinniez on his own.
Vol. 3 features remixes and edits by the likes of Duncan Gerow, DJ Shades, e.c.l.i.p.s.3, el. and Sej_. The latter notably delivers a soulful version of late South African rapper PRO's head-banging street anthem "Woz'uzobona" called "SAMENDABANDABA".
Other remixes are of songs such as Kanye West's "Drive Slow", Frank Ocean's "Drive Slow", Aminé's "Riri", M.O.P's "Ante Up" and "Am I Wrong" by Anderson .Paak among several others.
If you are new to the Remixes & Edits series, Vol. 3 will surely hook you and have you exploring previous iterations and stay on the lookout for future ones.
REMIXES & EDITS VOL.3 : https://t.co/ryBr11xNqg OUT NOW: https://t.co/fIHGUidtp5— SKinniez (@SKinniez)1610359232.0
SKinniez is one of the most productive producers in South Africa. His Bandcamp page tells the whole story—it contains releases of his dating back to 2017, and he releases at multiple projects and singles every year.
Stream Remixes & Edits Vol. 3 by SKinniez on Bandcamp.
Follow SKinniez on Twitter and Instagram.
