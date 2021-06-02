South Africa's Unemployment Rate at a Record High
The recent unemployment figures show that the South African youth are most affected with over 70 percent facing joblessness.
READ: South Africa has Declared Unemployment a National Emergency
South Africa's unemployment rate currently stands at 32.6 percent, according to EWN. The impact of this socio-economic issue has resulted in more and more South Africans feeling discouraged about searching for employment, a process that often costs money they already don't have. Business Tech reports that at least 200 000 South Africans have been categorised as "discouraged work-seekers" with large numbers of people moving between "employed" to "not economically active" and "unemployed".
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and intermittent national lockdowns have been implicated in the deepening unemployment crisis, South Africans have also expressed their anger towards continued corruption by politicians. The latest of these exposés has seen Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, under scrutiny for having allegedly benefited from R150 million that was meant for "questionable communications services" linked to his department, Daily Maverick reports.
Understandably, there is a prevailing sense of despondency among South Africans. Here are some of their reactions on social media below.
7 in 10 young South Africans are unemployed— Oliver Dickson (@Oliver Dickson)1622545771.0
South Africa's expanded unemployment rate at 43% is the same as Gaza's. Gaza is the world's largest open air prison… https://t.co/HT2nlxuYoz— Shaeera Kalla (@Shaeera Kalla)1622584364.0
Completely unsustainable. This is a ticking time bomb https://t.co/a4kIuRxOep— Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@Ann Marie Lastrassi stan)1622569594.0
I don’t want to see a single “Happy Youth Day” post from our government come June 16! NOT ONE!!! 💔 https://t.co/FF95GSgCI3— Candice Modiselle (@Candice Modiselle)1622620005.0
