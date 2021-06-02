South Africa's Unemployment Rate at a Record High

Photo by Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 18: Protesters display a placard near the Seraleng mining community on May 18, 2020, in Rustenburg, South Africa. Seraleng residents gathered at Sibanye k5 mine shaft and it is alleged that the community complained of food parcel corruption by a local ward councillor. Grievances also included concerns with unemployment, loss of business and access to a social labour plan.