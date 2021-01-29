politics
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 29, 2021 09:38AM EST
Photo by CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Brandon Mena takes pictures of himself on a mirror with his cellphone, to make content for his OnlyFans profile, in Caracas, on November 12, 2020. - Young Venezuelans use the English content subscription service OnlyFans to overcome the economic crisis.

South African Government Announces New Tax Charge for OnlyFans Users

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) has introduced a tax charge for South African OnlyFans users ahead of new financial year.

South Africa has announced that users of popular website, OnlyFans, will be charged standard value added tax (VAT) rates. This comes after OnlyFans, a subscription content service, grew exponentially during 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The online platform is known as a free market for content creators who can earn revenue in dollars from monthly subscribers and daily viewers. However, content creators will now have to pay 15 percent of all their earnings to the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

The news seems unbelievable yet SARS spokesperson, Anton Fisher, confirmed that tax had been imposed on the website. According to IOL, Fisher explained that the law was imposed inline with South Africa's VAT Act: "The VAT is imposed under the Act which requires businesses that carry on an enterprise in South Africa to register for VAT and charge the VAT on sales made to its customers."

According to Stuff, OnlyFans users increased as unemployment rates dropped in South Africa during the pandemic. Many South Africans have reported receiving sizeable revenue, some up to a whopping 8000 USD a month. The site allows users such as musicians, artists, fitness trainers to share exclusive curated content for their target audience. However, the website reportedly has mainly adult entertainment of sex videos and nude pictures.

While SARS is set to collect revenue from OnlyFans, sex work itself remains criminal in South Africa. Understandably, South Africans have slammed the imminent tax by pointing to the absence of policies around the regulation of sex work which is currently illegal.

Photo: Single cover art

Mr Eazi Reminds Us Who He Is With New Single 'The Don'

The Nigerian superstar's new single comes alongside an announcement of his upcoming EP, Something Else.

Nigerian Afropop heavyweight Mr Eazi is out with his first single of 2021. Delighting fans with "The Don" and an upcoming EP titled Something Else, supporters are definitely in for a year of treats from the diverse and multitalented #emPawa Africa creator.

With production credits to Killertunes and E Kelly, this latest track shows how much bigger and better the artist gets with each new release. An operatic, 'afro-trap' ballad of note, "The Don" gives fans a glimpse into Eazi's bountiful bag o' tricks and treats, as well as teasing the highly anticipated EP to come.

It's not too long ago that we checked in with Eazi, as 2020 saw him cover Billboard Magazine, launch the Africa Music Fund and release one successful collaboration after the other.

On his busy year, Eazi says, "I spent the entire year working on building emPawa Africa and morphing into 'Don Eazi', the mogul, I almost had no time to record. This project was inspired by Kel P and Killertunes, who kept coming to meet me in Accra until I finally recorded 'The Don.' That opened the door for me getting back in the studio."

Mr Eazi's Something Else is out February 19, so come back then to get a listen in.

