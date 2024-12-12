Two Powerful Films From Kenya and Sudan to Premiere at Sundance 2025

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival has announced its lineup, and two African films are part of the features that will have their world premieres. The films — How to Build a Library from Kenya and Khartoum from Sudan — tell stories of history, resilience and cultural identity.

Lekow, known for her work as a filmmaker and musician, brings an introspective perspective to the story alongside her co-director, King. The duo previously worked on the award-winning documentary The Letter , which explored themes of family, culture and identity. Their new film continues its focus on stories that look at Kenya's rich but complicated past while addressing urgent questions about cultural reclamation and community resilience.





Khartoum is a collaborative project by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag , Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad, Timeea Mohamed Ahmed and Phil Cox. The film tells the stories of five people who fled Sudan's capital amidst war, reenacting their experiences of survival, revolution and hope. These personal stories give a human face to the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The directors combine reenactments and first-hand accounts to create an intimate and urgent narrative. The film also nods to the courage and determination of ordinary citizens navigating extraordinary challenges.

How to Build a Library and Khartoum at Sundance reflects African cinema's growing recognition on global platforms. These two selections bring critical stories of community, survival and identity to a broader audience. Both films will be available to watch online, making them accessible to viewers worldwide — a significant step in bringing African storytelling to global audiences and ensuring that these narratives transcend beyond the festival circuit.