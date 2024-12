Two Powerful Films From Kenya and Sudan to Premiere at Sundance 2025

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival has announced its lineup, and two African films are part of the features that will have their world premieres. The films — How to Build a Library from Kenya and Khartoum from Sudan — tell stories of history, resilience and cultural identity.

Directed by Maia Lekow and, How to Build a Library follows two women in Nairobi working to transform a former whites-only library into a modern cultural hub. The film focuses on the physical rebuild of the space while exploring Kenya's colonial history, the complexities of local politics, and the challenges of raising funds for such an ambitious project.



Lekow, known for her work as a filmmaker and musician, brings an introspective perspective to the story alongside her co-director, King. The duo previously worked on the award-winning documentary The Letter , which explored themes of family, culture and identity. Their new film continues its focus on stories that look at Kenya's rich but complicated past while addressing urgent questions about cultural reclamation and community resilience.