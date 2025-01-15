US Sitcom ‘Superstore’ Gets An isiZulu Makeover

Superstore, the American television sitcom that aired on the NBC network for six years until its end in 2021, is getting a South African reboot. The show, which follows a group of employees working at a chain store, will be given an isiZulu make-over when it lands on South African shores.

The show, previously adapted and renamed Supertitlán for Mexican audiences, will be produced by Universal International Studios in collaboration with Bakers Media, a company known for titles such as How to Manifest a Man and Ubuthe Uzobuya, which is currently captivating audiences on the Showmax streaming service.

"For Barkers Media, it's an amazing opportunity to show what we can do in terms of content creation and adaptation. We're gonna add South African nuances and localize it while also keeping a sense of [what] people loved about the original," said Reneilwe Sema, executive producer at Barkers Media, to OkayAfrica.

Hannah Mabruk, vice president of format sales for NBCUniversal Formats, said that the show's format is unique in how it resonates with audiences across the globe. She credits this to its, "undeniable humor, heart, and universal themes of community and friendship flourishing in the workplace."

This is not the first time Showmax has created a South African adaptation of an American show. Last year, the streaming giant's parent company, Multichoice, partnered with Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky, resulting in some of the most impressive television programming in the history of South African broadcasting.

Last August, Showmax announced it had acquired the rights to produce a South African adaptation of the wildly popular American mockumentary sitcom The Office, which also concerns itself with the politics of the workplace and was created by showrunner Justin Spitzer, who is responsible for Superstore.

Re-makes are commonplace in the television industry. Reality franchises like The Real Housewives have succeeded in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. At the same time, the South African adaptation of the British show Pop Idols was all the rage until it was taken off-air in 2023. Kenya also had its adaptation of Dragon's Den, a reality television show where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of venture capitalists.

Across the continent, there has been a trend of adapting African shows for different regions. For instance, Mzansi Magic's The River , produced by Tshedza Pictures, has found another life in Kenya as Kina and as Wura in Nigeria. Crime and Justice , conversely, is a Kenyan Netflix original adapted for Nigerian audiences under the same working title.

Details regarding the cast are yet to be revealed.