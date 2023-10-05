Tems Makes a Comeback with Her Latest Offering, "Me & U"

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer, Tems, has just unveiled her latest musical masterpiece, "Me & U." This eagerly anticipated release arrives hot on the heels of her critically acclaimed If Orange Was A Place EP, marking her first solo venture since then. The track, brimming with lyrical authenticity, is a testament to her incredible talent, and it's available for listeners to savor on Since '93/RCA Records.

Tems's creative prowess shines through in "Me & U," a song entirely penned by the artist herself. With production credits going to the talented GuiltyBeatz and Tems, this track effortlessly blends her distinctive sound with a mesmerizing melody. To complement the auditory delight, Tems herself took the reins as director for the accompanying music video, gorgeously shot in the picturesque backdrop of Malta.

Delving into the essence of "Me & U," Tems reveals that the song is a profound exploration of self-discovery, spirituality, and the quest for an authentic connection with the Creator. It offers listeners a glimpse into her journey towards self-realization and a deeper understanding of her identity.

Tems's meteoric rise in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Her accolades include a coveted GRAMMY Award for her contribution to Future's triple-platinum chart-topper, "Wait for U." Additionally, her remarkable feature on Beyoncé's Renaissance earned her a well-deserved nomination. Further underscoring her musical prowess, Tems received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for her work on "Lift Me Up," the lead track from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Earlier this year, Tems's chart-topping hit "Free Mind," from her For Broken Ears EP released in 2020, etched its name in history by becoming the longest-leading #1 song by a lead female artist on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. This track also achieved RIAA platinum certification and ascended to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard R&B Radio and Hip Hop/R&B Radio charts, more than two years after its initial release. Furthermore, "Higher," a standout single from Tems's latest EP, If Orange Was a Place, has achieved RIAA Gold certification, cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music world.