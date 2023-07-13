Teni Celebrates Life and Basketball in "No Days Off" Video

Afropop sensation Teni releases official music video for her hit single "No Days Off." Directed by fellow Nigerian music artist and creative Cruel Santino (formerly known as SANTI), the visually captivating video showcases Teni and her crew of fierce women as they embark on a global tour.

The "No Days Off" video takes viewers on a whirlwind journey, starting with wild moments in Lagos, where Teni and her crew let loose and revel in the city's vibrant energy. The video then transitions to scenes of them dancing in a corner shop and on the bustling London metro, capturing the essence of the city's sub-cultures. In a particularly memorable segment, Teni showcases her love for basketball by playing on the legendary Kobe Bryant court in Los Angeles, paying tribute to her favorite player, the late Kobe Bryant. Throughout the video, Teni's infectious energy shines through, cementing her status as the life of the party across different corners of the world.

"No Days Off" was originally written by Teni as an ode to her passion for basketball and her admiration for Kobe Bryant. The track gained significant attention, with its inclusion during a Lakers game and its subsequent trending status on Twitter. It also charted on various music streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. Rolling Stone even recognized it as one of the best singles of 2023 so far, praising its message of perseverance and its dark, frenetic beat that distinguishes it from Teni's previous works. Notably, the song has garnered attention from celebrities like Kevin Hart.

This latest music video release follows Teni's recent collaboration with Oxlade on a rendition of Bob Marley & The Wailers' classic track "Three Little Birds." The collaboration, featured on the posthumous album titled Africa Unite, further showcases Teni's versatility as an artist and her ability to infuse her unique style into timeless classics.

Watch the video below: