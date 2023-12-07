Interview: Teni Is A Product of Reinvention

For the last year, lovers of Afrobeats have come to experience Teni like never before.

The Afro-fusion superstar has gone through several changes that have reflected in her music since her breakout in 2018. Tears of the Sun, her new album, is the latest product of that ever-evolving career.

This new phase is an expression of Teni paying more attention to herself. It’s easily reflected in her fashion — which has gone from the heavily hip hop-influenced clothes she used to wear to more freeform, genderless, alternative outfits — and her music.

“It just started to happen. I just started becoming uncomfortable. I just wanted new things. That’s where it stemmed from,” she tells OkayAfrica.

Right now, although still in the journey of even more self-discovery, Teni confesses to being in the right skin for this phase of her life. The stories told by most of the tracks on the project are consistent with the fact that it is purely a form of expression for the artist.

One of the songs, "YBGFA," an abbreviation for "Young Black Girl From Africa," has been driving conversations on social media with the majority of the discourse being about Teni’s sexuality and her newly acquired sense of fashion. Yet, above all the presented narratives, Teni seems to be more concerned with being human than anything else.

“Enjoy yourself, create, be good, be kind. There are other things that make us human beings.”

Below, we talk with the Nigerian star about the elements of her “new skin,” her new album Tears of the Sun, and how she has become immune to negativity.

This interview below has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

OkayAfrica: What inspired this new Teni we see?

Teni: I just wanted to evolve, try new things and step into new realms. I wanted to explore. Like an onion, there’s more sides to us as human beings because of our experiences that shape us. The things I went through, the places I had been to, the relationships I built and new people I met made me want to know more and dig deep. And obviously, change is difficult, but very rewarding.

I’m still in the process. I do feel very proud of myself. To wake up and say ‘I want more and I’m going to work for it’ is not beans. It takes a lot. I’m very proud of myself. I’m proud of my team as well that has helped me shape my ideas.

TENI - MALAIKA OFFICIAL VIDEO youtu.be

And this album is a product of that evolution.



Of course. That’s why I named it Tears of the Sun. I gave it that name because in the process of trying to achieve something more, it won’t all be bliss. Change means you have to let go of things you are already used to and it’s not easy. I had to change my diet, eating habits, my sound, my style, my fashion, daily routine – it’s a lot of work!

Yorùbá people say "Tí wón bá bí èyàn, ó ma tún ara è bí ni." Meaning, "Once a person is born, they have to recreate themselves." And that’s the beauty of life, even though the process takes a lot of beating and pain. The tears in the sun is what you have to go through. It’s the darkness in the tunnel before the light.

The album begins with “Young Black Girl From Africa (YBGFA),” which has created a lot of buzz online. Have you been seeing the online buzz and chatter?

I actually haven’t been seeing them. But I think it’s a beautiful time in this space to be yourself. To be you in every form, not just sexuality. Why do we have to label things so much? Why can’t we just be us? I’m saying in the song that whatever you are—Black, white, gay, short—just be yourself and be free. I’m too focused on growth, positivity and pushing the culture forward.

Enjoy yourself, create, be good, be kind. There are other things that make us human beings. I’m all about expression and the freedom to do so. Because without this, there’ll never be new. And we cannot stay in the old. We should learn to give people an opportunity to evolve, instead of just boxing everything and saying, "It’s for boys, it’s for girls."

How have you been able to handle negative comments about your personal life?

Well that’s life, you know. If you don’t have people talk bad about you, you’re not doing something good. People must talk however way. The key assignment is for you to live your life before your time runs out because we are all living on borrowed time.

So I'm facing my work, calling and assignment so that I’ll die empty. I’ll only be remembered for how I made people feel, the message I passed, the things I did and my gifts. I’m too focused on growth, positivity and pushing the culture forward. I don’t focus on negativity at all.

Has the album’s reception met the expectations you had while creating it?

All my own expectations have been met. I mean, people are going crazy with "Malaika." People are listening to "YBGFA" and saying, "Oh my God, this is helping me know and stand firm in who I am." People are finding value in my art and that’s all I need to be honest. Even if they don’t, that’s fine too because I’ve put out the art; I’ve done my part!

TENI - NO DAYS OFF OFFICIAL VIDEO youtu.be

We saw you link up with alté heads like the Monster Boys a lot while working on this album. What was that about?



Those guys are my friends. They are good, amazing people! Big shoutout to Santi, he is somebody everybody needs in their life. He’s such an amazing person. Even music and creativity aside, he is one-of-a-kind. He’s my friend. Also, shoutout to GMK and Genio. Those guys are beasts! Genio produced "Malaika" and "No Days Off." He has so much range!

Only ODUMODUBLVCK, TayC and Made Kuti are featured on the album. Why them?

None of them gave me any stress. I love ODUMODUBLVCK. On the song, I just knew it had to be him. I could just hear him on it. For TayC, I was in France and we made the song together. Even with Made Kuti, nothing was forced. This album is life experiences put together and expression in capital letters without giving a fuck.

What makes you feel fulfilled?

It’ll always be my happiness first. I will always want more. If I get to a milestone, I’ll see another peak. We get to that peak and I’ll see another one. And another one. And another. But fulfillment for me would be about how many lives I have touched, the jobs I have created and the people whose lives I have been able to impact, just like my late father is known for. I want to carry on that legacy and play my part in making the world better.