culture
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 06, 2021 07:43AM EST
Still taken from Vogue's "In the Bag" on YouTube.

Thandie Newton Reclaims Her Original Name 'Thandiwe'

Actress Thandie Newton Reclaims Her Original Name 'Thandiwe'

British-Zimbabwean actress Thandie Newton will revert to her original name 'Thandiwe' in what she describes as 'taking back' what is rightfully hers.

British-Zimbabwean actress Thandie Newton has revealed that she will be taking on a name change. Newton will reportedly revert to her original Zulu name "Thandiwe" which was misspelled in a crediting error dating back to her first feature film in 1991. Newton, born to a British father and Zimbabwean mother of Shona royalty, revealed her intentions in a recent interview with British Vogue saying "That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine."

READ: Thandie Newton - 100 OKAYAFRICA'S 100 WOMEN

In 1991, the fresh-faced Newton starred in Flirting, her first feature film starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Noah Taylor. However, the film's credits misspelt Newton's name by omitting the "w". Thereafter, the actress went on to use the altered version of her name for the next three decades in a number of major roles including The Pursuit of Happyness, Half of a Yellow Sun, 2012, For Colored Girls and a myriad others.

The phenomenon of misspelt or even mispronounced names, especially among celebrities, is nothing new. Perhaps one of the most popular instances of the latter is that of was television producer and mogul Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey was originally named "Orpah" after a Biblical character by her aunt. However, the rest of her family reportedly pronounced the name as "Oprah" although the change was never made on the actual birth certificate.

From Your Site Articles
thandie newton zimbabwe film culture
Interview
Photo: Paulina Biswell

Interview: Bamao Yendé Is All Pulsating Emotion

We talk to the Paris-based, Cameroonian-rooted artist about his rhythmic blend of kuduro, R&B, afrobeats and UK garage.

Bamao Yendé would have been born practically within earshot of corks popping when his mother gave birth to him in Reims, one of the three grand Champagne cities of France. He was later shuttled off at 12-years-old to the more oppressive concrete suburbs of Paris. As if carried by sunshine, the mystical CEO of Boukan Records is using his talent to transform the lives of his friends as well as his own. The champagne remains serenely on ice.

Yendé is a dreamer, so relaxed that I would dare to say that he could have been in this interview and another realm simultaneously. We begin at lunchtime as he settles down, bleached hair poking out from under his baseball cap and a playfully bleached mustache on an extremely calm face; he is beyond softly spoken. Sipping a glass of white wine, having escaped for a week in the sun to Marseille to film a music video, the good times are here. But with Yendé, work and play seem suffused, one firing into the other to create his sound, reflected in the energy of the saturated otherworld of sweat and hyper-color beamed down in his videos.

Bamao Yendé's music is a sensual pulsating warmth of emotion; a mix of kuduro, R&B, afrobeats, UK garage; all euphoric rhythm. It seems quite clear, though, that he wishes you to care less for the details than just to let go; to trust and feel your way to someplace hopeful and liberating. From the intimate "Marvin Gueye" that comes at you with a whispering heat to the call to arms and legs of "Okocha" that grinds and hustles deliriously, the snap of Bamao Yendé's music is a joyous zouk party from another world.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: Yaw Tog Eyes the Pinnacle With His Debut EP 'TIME'

The confident Ghana drill rapper makes a statement with his debut project.