Rufaro Samanga
Jul. 24, 2020 08:09AM EST
Tiwa Savage Releases Two New Remixes to 'Dangerous Love'

Tiwa Savage recruits DJ Ganyani, De Mogul and De Mthuda for two dope remixes to her smash hit 'Dangerous Love'.

Tiwa Savage has just dropped two different remixes to her smash hit "Dangerous Love" which she released two weeks ago. The sensual music video also dropped just a week ago and clocked over 1 million views on YouTube in just 5 days—a true testament to the viral nature of the hit. The recent "Dangerous Love (Amapiano Remix)" features South African talents DJ Ganyani and De Mogul while the "Dangerous Love (Born In Soweto Remix)" features De Mthuda.

The original version of "Dangerous Love" is a signature Tiwa Savage number with elements of R&B and Afrobeats seamlessly coming together for a mellow and straight-up enjoyable track. The "Dangerous Love (Amapiano Remix)" on the other hand, is a more vibrant and bouncy number with the infectious hybrid amapiano sound we've come to love. The "Dangerous Love (Born In Soweto Remix)" is another amapiano remix although the instrumentals are played down a lot more giving the track a "lighter" feel overall.

Tiwa Savage is honestly coming for everything this year. Just last month, she teamed up with with Jamaican dancehall heavyweight Kranium for the "Gal Policy (Remix)." Her recent releases reportedly come ahead of the release of her much-anticipated album titled Celia.

