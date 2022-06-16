Watch: Davido and Trevor Noah Catch Up On The Daily Show

The Nigerian talent discussed raising $600k with fans over Venmo, his US tour, and more with the South African host.
Nigerian-American singer and producer Davido hung out with Trevor Noah, at The Daily Show this week. The 'Stand Strong' singer is getting ready for his upcoming performances across North America this month but made sure to stop by New York City to spend some time with his South African friend.
Davido is in the US ahead of his "We Rise By Lifting Others" limited tour, which kicks off Thursday, June 16, in Brooklyn, New York. The tour then takes the singer to HISTORY in Toronto on June 17th. Next, the singer will perform at Boston's House of Blues on June 18th, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on June 23rd, with his final stop in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theatre on June 25th. Tickets go on sale on April 21st.
The duo also discussed how Davido raised $600,000 USD ( ₦252,545,496.60) via social media after simply asking his fans to give it to him. The crazy event in November last year saw the singer raise $487,000 USD from fans in less than two days, adding on a personal donation of $113,000 USD, bringing the total amount to $600,000 USD.
The incredible acts of generosity went on to inspire the singer's North American tour. “I started calling famous people…I was like c’mon you know I made a hit song for you last year. I was like everybody that I have helped in one way or the other, that’s why this tour is called we rise by lifting others. I was scared it came up to $600,000 and at this point, I’m like can I keep this?” The singer went on to donate the full amount to a number of orphanages across Nigeria. The tour highlights African art and culture through song, dance, food, and fashion.
Continuing to test his limits, the singer discussed his latest single 'Stand Strong', and the emotional and mental message it conveys. "I want to challenge myself. That's why I did, Stand Strong'", he recalls to Noah.