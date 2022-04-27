Watch: Burna Boy Chats To Trevor Noah About Being The First Nigerian To Sell Out MSG
The Grammy Award winning artist stopped by The Daily Show as he gears up to headline his sold out 'One Night In Space' show at Madison Square Garden.
The singer kept his cool, calm, and collected demeanor as the two recapped the massive success Burna has achieved in recent years. Noah praised Burna and his fellow Internationally recognized countrymen, as he claimed, "One thing I've truly loved is how Nigerian artists have taken Africa to the world. You've blown up the continent. Everybody is trying to emulate what Nigerian artists are creating." And no truer words have been spoken. The 'B D'Or' crooner revealed that his Grammy Award-winning album Twice As Tall was created, largely, over Zoom, as a result of the global lockdown the COVID-19 pandemic burdened the world with.
Burna also proudly boasted the fact that his mother, Nigerian businesswoman Bose Ogulu is his manager. The singer smiled as he lightheartedly professed, "My mother has figured out some other way, where she makes me feel like it's my decisions." Noah laughed as he understands the temperament of an African mother.
Burna dropped by Tuesday's show as he gets ready to make his historic appearance at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The sold-out show is one leg of many, as the Nigerian singer tours North America and dominates global music charts.
Watch Burna Boy's full interview on The Daily Show here.Grammy Award-winner Burna Boy discusses producing his album “Twice as Tall” on Zoom, having his mom for a manager, and being the first Nigerian artist to sel...
- Burna Boy ›
- Burna Boy Took Over London's O2 Academy With a Massive, Sold ... ›
- Brilliant Burna Boy Boasts 1 Billion YouTube Views - OkayAfrica ›