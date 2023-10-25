Tyla Makes US TV Debut on 'Jimmy Fallon'

South Africa's rising star, Tyla, has taken the global music scene by storm. Her genre-defying hit, "Water," masterfully blending elements of Pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and Amapiano, has ascended to the pinnacle of Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, securing the coveted No. 1 spot, as of October 21st. This monumental accomplishment serves as a testament to the prodigious talent of the young artist.

To further cement her presence in the United States, Tyla made her highly-anticipated U.S. television debut with a captivating performance of "Water" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Accompanied by a group of exceptionally talented dancers, Tyla showcased not only her remarkable vocals but also her mesmerizing dance moves, leaving an indelible impression on the American audience.

The song's resounding success is evident in its impressive 8.3 million official U.S. streams within a single week, underscoring its rapidly increasing popularity in the United States. "Water" continues to make its mark on the music charts, securing a place in the Billboard Global 200's Top 25 and the Billboard Hot 100's Top 50, solidifying Tyla's status as a global sensation. Her extraordinary journey and burgeoning international acclaim highlight the universal allure of her music, demonstrating that talent transcends geographical boundaries.



Tyla's debut performance of "Water" on The Tonight Show was nothing short of spectacular. Her stage presence, style, and charisma, combined with her striking attire adorned in shimmering embellishments and snakeskin cowboy boots, have drawn comparisons to legendary artists like Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Aaliyah. Tyla's star continues to rise as "Water" currently holds the impressive position of No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100, maintaining its dominance on the Billboard Afrobeats chart for an entire week.