Una Rams Drops Visuals For Latest Single 'Shy'
Una Rams delivers bold visuals in new music video for 'Shy'. The latest romantic single comes off upcoming EP 'Crush'.
Una Rams has dropped crisp bold visuals for official single "Shy". This follows the release of the single earlier in the year from EP Crush. The music video sees Una Rams collaborating with award-winning contemporary visual artist, Trevor Stuurman. "Shy" visuals are partly inspired by "Alice in Wonderland" and was shot in Limpopo, Una Ram's beloved hometown.
Read: Una Rams Shares a New Single Shy From Upcoming EP 'Crush'
"Shy" is a chilled track with a Caribbean melody infused with Afrobeats. Visuals from "Shy" transition from a mythical Grecian setting to the woods at sunset. Una Rams and beautiful model Kgatliso Raboloa in strikingly bold colourful suits bring the "Alice in Wonderland" theme to life. The smooth Venda singer reflected on the concept in a public statement.
I wanted this video to feel a bit like Alice in Wonderland or a series of pretty dreams where a boy gets to spend time with his dream girl, when Trevor Stuurman and I spoke on the concept we both agreed that it didn't need to make any sense as a story, but it would certainly have to be pretty. It makes me extra happy that we were able to film this in my hometown and it makes me excited that the world can see how beautiful the place I call home is.
The "Shy" music video certifies Una Rams in his own lane, the singer is able to intertwine delicate aesthetics with bold rhymes. Released in July "Shy" is about securing the crush and is one of seven tracks from the coveted EP Crush. Una Rams music fans are sure to approve that "Shy" visuals were worth the wait. The quirky and breezy music video is one to see. Crush follows the success of EP Wavy Baby, an official release date for the Crush EP has to be announced.
Watch "Shy" on YouTube.
Una Rams – shy (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
