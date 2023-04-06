Lesley Lokko Speaks About a More African Architecture Biennale

Photo by Jacopo Salvi, courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia.

Scottish Ghanaian architect Lesley Lokko is curator of this year’s International Architecture Exhibition, the 18th edition, where over half the participants are from Africa and the diaspora.

Over half the participants at this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale are from Africa or the diaspora, and that’s thanks to its Scottish Ghanaian curator, Lesley Lokko, who’s ensuring the continent isn’t just talked about at this year’s event.