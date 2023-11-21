Victony Assembles The Avengers of Afrobeats On New Single "Ohema"

Afrobeats rising star Victony, with a remarkable career tally of almost a billion streams, continues to dominate the music landscape in 2023. Victony unveils his new release titled "Ohema," an opulent amalgamation of artistic brilliance and collaborative finesse that underscores Victony's prodigious talent.

"Ohema" transcends conventional boundaries, seamlessly blending diverse musical influences to craft an enthralling experience. This track features a star-studded lineup of 15 artists and three accomplished producers, including the likes of Crayon, Bella Shmurda, Lojay, Ayra Starr, Rema, Bloody Civilian, Odumodu, Blaqbonez, and more.

The song unfolds as a harmonious tapestry of distinct styles and flairs, with each artist contributing their unique essence to the composition. Victony's ingenuity shines through as he orchestrates a symphony of voices, celebrating 'Ohema' as a metaphorical embodiment of Afrobeats reigning supreme in the hearts of all.



The synergy between Victony and the ensemble of artists resonates throughout the track, guiding listeners through a kaleidoscope of sounds and voices. Beyond showcasing Victony's ability to curate a diverse musical landscape, the collaboration is a homage to the rich tapestry of talent within the Nigerian music industry.

Behind the scenes, the production of "Ohema" is helmed by a trinity of visionaries, including Grammy-winning producer Rexxie, Blaisebeatz, and Semzi. Their combined expertise gives birth to a sonic masterpiece, ensuring each note and beat reverberates with precision and emotion.

More than just a song, "Ohema" is a jubilant celebration of artistic collaboration, a testament to the vibrant spirit of the Nigerian music scene. Anticipated eagerly by fans, this single has already made waves and is poised to ascend the charts, setting a new standard for collaborative creativity.

As a prelude to what lies ahead, Victony's "Ohema" paves the way for his much-anticipated collaboration with Post Malone and Swae Lee, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024.

OHEMA (with Crayon & Bella Shmurda)