Vigro Deep and Masterpiece Take Inspiration from a Kwaito Classic in New Amapiano Banger ‘Amanumber K’phela’
Listen to Vigro Deep and Masterpiece's new song 'Amanumber K'phela.'
In "Amanumber K'phela," a new single by Vigro Deep and Masterpiece, the latter's vocals take inspiration from the late kwaito star Makhendlas' classic "Emenwe" released in 1998. Masterpiece appropriates the classic's hook and embellishes it with his own lines and a modern-day swagger.
Vigro Deep adds reverb to most of the layers of his production, which gives the song an overall spacious feel—even the customary amapiano keys are drenched in reverb.
Vigro Deep has clearly been busy in studio, as the young producer from Pretoria is preparing for the release of his upcoming project titled Rise of a Baby Boy and has released a few songs in the year already. Rise of a Baby Boy will be a follow-up to Vigro Deep's 2019 release Baby Boi III.
2019 was the year that the amapiano subgenre got its seat at the table that is South Africa's mainstream music scene. It was the sound of the summer, and the genre's producers and artists are clearly not done. 2020 is turning out to be yet another interesting year for the yanos.
Stream Vigro Deep and Masterpiece's "Amanumber K'phela" below and/or download it on DataFileHost.