Listen to Vigro Deep’s Highly Anticipated Album ‘Rise Of Baby Boy’
Amapiano producer Vigro Deep releases 19-track album 'Rise of Baby Boy'.
Pretoria's youngest amapiano export, Vigro Deep has released his much-awaited 19-track album Rise of Baby Boy which is the latest offering from his Baby Boy series of albums—he has previously released career defining EP Road to Baby Boy II, followed by Baby Boy 2 Reloaded and Baby Boy III within months of each other in 2019. This latest offering features vocalists Bucie, Rethabile, Khumz, Khama Billiat and Sax.
This a no-skip album that will have you dancing on your toes from beginning to end. "Phumelela", featuring Mhawkeys, is a motivational fire-starter track in response to the pandemic as we navigate lockdown levels and the pressures that come with being cooped up at home.
The long wait is over #RiseOfABabyBoy is now out 💙 Link: https://t.co/sZMMOrQZal https://t.co/6AmXjlIEdA— RiseOfABabyBoy_OutNow (@RiseOfABabyBoy_OutNow)1597356809.0
Keeping with nostalgia of fun times, "Blue Monday" featuring Focalistic stands out, the track samples the South African house classic tune DJ Mujava's "Mogwanti" which put Pretoria's house scene on the map.
Nineteen-year-old Vigro Deep, young as he is, always references the great music that came before him and "Blue Monday" is in part a homage to Pretoria's notorious night scene and music developments over the years. The project contains 19 songs to commemorate Vigro Deep's 19th birthday.
Twitter went mad within hours of the album's release; music enthusiasts and fans tweeted Vigro Deep with crazy gif reactions leading to Rise of Baby trending nationally.
Dammit @VigroDeep You Cooked a Platinum Album Here!! Toast my guy! Toast 🥂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RiseOfABabyBoy https://t.co/mLxC21N9D1— Brigadier Ndaba 👮♂️ (@Brigadier Ndaba 👮♂️)1597388490.0
"Ebare Monday Monday Monday,Blue Monday, ugidla kabo Tuesday Weekend ithoma laboraro, laboraro🕺" woza #Level2 kunyi… https://t.co/vAVi9twEcF— MAHLATSE👑 (@MAHLATSE👑)1597367789.0
Born and raised in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, Vigro Deep has earned the respect of house music industry veterans like FistasMixwell. He produced hits a year after learning to produce and the popular indie label Kalawa Jazmee added him to its roster.
Listen to Rise of Baby Boy on Spotify and Apple Music.
