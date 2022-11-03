Wizkid Postpones Release of 'More Love, Less Ego'
The Nigerian superstar has reportedly moved the date back to November 14.
Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reportedly postponed the release of his upcoming album More Love, Less Ego.
The project was originally supposed to be released at midnight tonight, Friday, November 4, but by the looks of it that will not be happening anymore. Fans point to More Loves, Less Ego's Apple Music pre-save page which now states that the much-anticipated record from the Nigerian superstar will be "coming Nov 14, 2022."
Wizkid recently released the amapiano-tinged "Bad To Me," as well as a short audio/visualizer for "Money & Love," which saw its release just a week before the album was supposed to be made public.
The singer has not given any reason for the change of album release date. OkayAfrica has reached out to Wizkid's label and team for comment.
See the screenshot of Wizkid's updated Apple Music album page below.
Wizkid's Apple Music page.
However, fans online have begun speculating that it's to stand in solidarity with Davido amidst the death of his son—a tragedy that has cast a bleak shadow over the Nigerian entertainment industry, with many artists sharing their condolences with Davido.
Earlier this week, Wizkid shared a tweet relating to the release of the album, but in the wake of the sad news, fans noticed that he had deleted some of the promotional tweets. Fans took to social media to applaud the singer for his sensitivity and the respect that he showed to the bereaved.
Wizkid has previously been sensitive to external situations by not releasing projects in moments of turmoil before. During the height of the #EndSARS protest, he admonished Reekado Banks in a since-deleted tweet after Reekado was promoting their collaboration online while the protests were ongoing.
In response, the "Essence" singer postponed the release of his critically acclaimed Made in Lagos out of respect for the movement and ongoing protests.
Earlier this week, news broke that Davido's staff were being questioned after his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, passed away under their care while his parents were away.
Wizkid's team has not made an official announcement on social media.
