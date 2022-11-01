Davido's Staff Questioned As News of His Son's Death Breaks
The tragedy occurred Monday, and Nigerian police have taken in eight of Davido's personal staff for questioning.
Nigerian singer Davido's three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke has passed away. According to early reports, the toddler drowned in his Lagos family home, while spending time in the swimming pool. No comment has been made by Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland, as the family processes the shocking event.
At present, Nigerian police have taken in eight of the star's domestic workers who were in the home at the time of the accident. In a conversation with the BBC, Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said that one of the employees alerted police of the drowning at 22:00 local time, Monday. Hundeyin confirmed that they had taken the staff in. "We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death. His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night," he said.
The death comes just one month after Davido's public proposal and promise to Rowland to unity the family once and for all. The two excitedly spoke about getting married in 2023. Their child had just celebrated his third birthday. Davido and Rowland celebrated by starting the youngster his own Instagram account, as one can assume they intended on letting the world watch him grow into the beautiful man they were raising him to be.
"You will grow to be greater than Me" Last month Davido wished his three-year-old a happy birthday and a long life.
The Nigerian music scene has experienced this sort of shock before, when in 2018 D'Banjlost his one-year-old in a drowning, too.
The OkayAfrica family sends our deepest condolences to the Adedeji and Rowland families.