Wizkid Makes History, Sells Out Tottenham Stadium with 'More Love Less Ego' Concert

Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has achieved yet another milestone for Afrobeats as he sold out the iconic Tottenham stadium during his concert titled More Love Less Ego. The atmosphere was electrifying as fans and music enthusiasts couldn't stop raving about this unforgettable moment.

The concert marked a historical event for African music, with Wizkid becoming the first and only African artist to headline and perform at the renowned venue in London. Making a spectacular entrance with his hit song "Reckless" from the Grammy-nominated album Made In Lagos, the crowd erupted with excitement as he graced the stage.

Multi-platinum-selling Bigwiz, as he now calls himself, effortlessly delivered a soulful blend of R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeats, captivating the diverse audience, which cheered him on with sheer satisfaction. Over 60,000 people reportedly attended the show, making it Wizkid's first stadium headline show in the United Kingdom.

The More Love Less Ego concert is part of Wizkid's tour for his fifth album of the same name, released in November 2022. Throughout the night, Wizkid performed songs from his previous albums, including the iconic "Superstar," "Ayo," and the acclaimed "Made in Lagos," which solidified his position as a global music icon.

Wizkid's music, featuring a seamless fusion of English and Yoruba lyrics accompanied by captivating percussion and smooth saxophone melodies, created an irresistible vibe, with couples and friends swaying to the beat.

The energy soared to greater heights as Wizkid performed chart-topping hits like "Ginger" and "Mood" from the acclaimed "Made in Lagos" album. The audience erupted in joy during the performance of the soul-stirring track "Essence" featuring Tems, with the crowd singing along to Tems' recorded voice, recalling the track's historic success on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.

The night concluded with a breathtaking fireworks display, illuminating the stadium with a grand finale. While some fans expressed a desire for more elaborate stage spectacles, the concert remained a testament to the triumph of Afrobeats and Wizkid's indomitable spirit.

Notable figures from the Nigerian music industry, including Wande Coal, Bankulli, Sesan, and Adesope, were present at the Tottenham concert, along with Arsenal FC football stars Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah. Nigerian Neo-Highlife group Cavemen also performed at the event and served as a support band for Wizkid.




























