Watch Wizkid's Historic Performance at London's O2 Arena

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The Nigerian superstar made history by being the first African artist to sell out three shows in a row during his Made In Lagos tour.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid's fourth studio album Made In Lagos has not left our sight (or eardrums) since its release in October 2020. Now, the album filled with record-breaking hits has gone on to bag the king of afrobeats another honor: Wizkid became the first African artist to successfully sell out London's infamous O2 Arena this year, boasting three consecutive sold-out shows this week.

High off of the global success and obsession with hit single "Essence," featuring Nigerian sweetheart Tems, Wizkid's European leg of his Made In Lagos tour sold out in 12 minutes (very Beyoncé of him) as fans geared up to hear their favorite afrobeats hits. The show itself was jam-packed with fireworks, high-energy performances, and guest appearances from some of our favorite Wizkid features.

In the line-up, we saw fellow Nigerian hitmaker Burna Boy show up on stage to perform a passionate rendition of their collab "Ginger," while a bright and sunny Tems lent her talent and time to perform their hit. British pop cutie Ella Mai turned out to perform "Pieces of Me" which features on Made In Lagos, while UK favorite Skepta made Wizkid feel at home, as the two stars pumped the crowd.

Big Wiz and his partner DJ Tunez made sure to shout out the late Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh, dedicating his performances of "Smile" and "Blessed" to the recently deceased artistic director of Louis Vuitton. As a part of Wizkid's final surprise and kick at making this show one fans would never forget Chris Brown showed up, apparently performing in London for the first time in over 10 years, with some claiming that the show would've been that much better if Wiz hadn't brought out the American R&B singer.

Wizkid's show was crazy and crazy good, with the historic O2 arena recognizing his own historic attributions. Videos posted online show an excited Wizkid being given a plaque by venue representatives, certifying that the Nigerian hitmaker is the first African artist to achieve his feat of selling out the arena.

In case you weren't able to experience the magic in person, watch Wizkid's full performance at London's O2 Arena here.

