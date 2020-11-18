yanga chief
Yanga Chief Releases Politically-Charged Single 'Manelo'

Yanga Chief's 'Manelo' pays homage to a deferred political dream and drops ahead of his upcoming album, 'Pop Star'.

Award-winning rapper Yanga Chief has has dropped new single "Manelo" from his upcoming album titled Pop Star. This single follows the hit single "BBAF" which celebrates sexy women and the club lifestyle. "Manelo" is a stark contrast from "BBAF" in that it is a sobering critical review of recent South African political events. Yanga Chief makes use of strong lyricism over a trippy hip-hop beat––a surefire combination.

The Xhosa rapper is well-known for making culturally relevant music borrows from a classic South African pop song. "We Miss You Manelo" by Chicco Twala was the song of the 90s and spoke of individuals who went missing during Apartheid. Yanga Chief laments the current political events where politicians have marred the young dreams that many "Manelos" died for. Bars are consistently dropped and Yanga Chief does not hold back. "Manelo" has a somber feel and one that allows the listener to become quite reflective about the song's subject matter.

The track is smooth with slow drum beats carrying Yanga Chiefs raw raps. The hook is catchy just like the 90s original except it hits differently this time––deeper and more introspective. "Manelo" is a solo conversation in the psyche of born-frees who have been left disappointed by the current government. Yanga Chief, in this latest project, continues to show his unique penmanship in a way his fans are sure to appreciate.

Pop Star is slated for release on November 27th and is available for pre-order.

Listen to "Manelo" on Apple Music:

Listen to "Manelo" on Spotify:

