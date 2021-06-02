Zakwe and Duncan Share Epic Visuals For ‘Kapteni’
Watch Zakwe and Duncan's new visuals for Kwesta-assisted single 'Kapteni'. The video features 'Ehostela' actors Thobani Nzuza and Dumisani Dlamini.
For their latest visuals, Zakwe and Duncan went big. They rope in veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini and one of the hottest South African actors right now Thobani Nzuza who plays the rich character of Mndeni on the Mzansi Magic drama series Ehostela. Dlamini joined the show on its second season as thug kingpin Celemba. Emerging actress Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, best known for her starring role as Thando in the Moja Love telenovela Hope, also makes an appearance.
In the visuals for Zakwe and Duncan's music video, the two actors play roles almost similar to those of Mndeni and Celemba as they are on a mission to deal with a group of men.
The visuals, directed by Motion Billy, capture the essence of the song and the album it's taken off of, Zakwe & Duncan, a collaborative album by the two emcees. It's an album that is unapologetically Durban kasi rap—it's punchlines, similes, metaphors and storytelling over banging beats.
@ZakweSA @DuncanSkuva #Kapteni Izinja zami seziyidedele impahla... https://t.co/OXiWEm0bXd— #godguluva (@#godguluva)1622568897.0
Zulu street culture takes centre stage on the video as the gusheshe spins and the masses join in on the performances. Cameos come from MarazA and Big Zulu who are both integral parts of the Kwazulu-Natal hip-hop scene.
Zakwe & Duncan is one of the finest South African hip-hop albums of 2020 and the two emcees have been aggressively promoting the instant classic with various music videos for songs such as "Side D" and "AmaLevel" which features likeminded emcee Assessa.
Watch the music video for "Kapteni" and be sure to not miss out on a gem by streaming Zakwe & Duncan on Apple Musicand Spotify.
Zakwe & Duncan Feat. Kwesta - Kapteni (Official Music Video) youtu.be
