Photo by Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

FNIDEQ, MOROCCO - MAY 18: Migrants arrive for swimming to Spanish territory of Ceuta, in Fnideq, Morocco on May 18, 2021. Starting on Monday, an unprecedented stream of at least 6,000 migrants, including many minors, began to swim or embark on small boats from Morocco into the Spanish territory.

Thousands of Moroccan Youths Flee to Spain in Search for Better