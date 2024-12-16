The Best Amapiano Songs of 2024

Amapiano continued to break boundaries for artists in 2024.

At this point, the South African genre has gone much further than kwaito music ever could — and it's inspired many in the process. This has led to the inevitable claims about the origins of amapiano , with South African audiences coming out in strong defense of their own.

This year's sonic landscape has seen artists combining various styles of electronic music — from gqom to Bacardi house — to amazing effects. Vocalists LeeMcKrazy, Zee Nxumalo and Scotts Maphuma have caused the most noise throughout the year. Tyla's "Water" is the biggest amapiano song on streaming platforms — though music critics continue to debate the precise genre of her sound. The artist has enjoyed a remarkable year, marked by numerous awards and sold-out tours. "Tshwala Bam" was released in March and got so big that even Burna Boy set aside his issues with South Africa to jump on the remix. Meanwhile, "Biri Marung," an interpolation of Spikiri's " Gangster Party ," is setting festivals ablaze, proving that Mzansi and the rest of the world love its piano.

Kabza De Small's long-anticipated restaurant and nightclub, Piano Hub, launched at the end of September. Busta Rhymes, who had been booked for the DStv Delicious Festival, was one of the special guests in attendance. The American rapper also features on Anatii's latest single, "BOOM!" alongside Chley, Almighty, and MarC.

Musically, these artists have been in top form, from Njelic to Tyler ICU to Kelvin Momo, whose production streak has led him in a prolific direction as he released two fully-fledged albums within one month. The man's work rate is unmatched.

Read ahead for our Best Amapiano Songs of 2024 selections.

Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and Thebuu - "Pabi Jo" feat. Lajere man and DJ DADAMAN

Football took a step back so that amapiano could have Pabi Cooper. The artist's latest collaboration with Focalistic has been creeping up on all the playlists since its release. It showcases another morphology of amapiano that fuses it with the legendary Bacardi sound of Pretoria. The results speak for themselves, and this will stick in your head until the new year.

Mas Musiq, Lawd Weezy, and Maphorisa - "Amalanga Awafani" feat. TO Starquality and Chley

This song has been making the rounds online for a hot minute. It's also the source of controversy between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto . The latter, who was initially not credited, claimed that Maphorisa's role during the studio session was minimal. Ultimately, the singer was removed entirely from the song (his version can be heard here ). These stories are becoming more common in the amapiano scene, and it looks like more beef shall be brewing from different camps.

Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger and Amaza - “Kwelanga 2.0” feat. LeeMcKrazy and Tman Xpress

"Kwelnaga" is one of those amapiano songs that goes for the soul. The lyrics speak about finding the light after experiencing hardship, and the music reflects those sentiments. LeeMcKrazy and Tman Xpress's addition takes this whole affair to another level. This joint is an unmatched scorcher, one for the ages.

Aymos - "Amabhoza" feat. Mawhoo and Mas Musiq

Aymos crept up on unsuspecting amapiano fans during the lockdown and hasn't left us since. Each release of his is an opportunity to witness the masterful singer-songwriter at work, and he always manages to surpass expectations. "Amabhoza" sees him link up with Mas Musiq, the producer behind hits such as " Uzozisola " and flavor of the moment, Mawhoo. The message is simple: leave alcohol to the big boys, the bosses.

Tyler ICU - "Ebasini" feat. Leemckrazy, Tman Xpress, Ceeka RSA, Visca, AL Xapo and Sjavas DaDeejay

Life has been nothing short of amazing for Tyler ICU. His journey from security guard to one of the biggest producers is inspirational. The multi-genre producer serves one of his acclaimed amapiano flavors on "Ebasini," which features the vocal talents of the current buzz around town, LeeMckrazy. If anything, stay for the highly addictive sing-along.

Kabza De Small - “Kabza Chant” feat. Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Murumba Pitch and Tman Xpress

Kabza De Small continues to outdo himself on every tune his producer fingers handle. "Kabza Chant" falls somewhere between a church hymnal, an ancestral chant, and chorale music. The featured artists, from Young Stunna to Nkosazana Daughter to Nokwazi, add an ethereal touch to an already spiritually potent orchestration. All hail the King!

Tyler ICU - “Manzi Nte” feat. Masterpiece YVK, Ceeka RSA, M.J, Silas Afrika, Al Xapo

Tyler ICU has a knack for creating bangers that crawl inside your skin. The log drum on this one will leave speakers rattling well after the song ends. "Manzi Nte" is for the late nights, the month-ends, the kasi get-downs and the big festival stages.

Zee Nxumalo, Pabi Cooper and 031Choppa - "Thula Mabota" feat. Shakes & Les

Pabi Cooper joins Zee Nxumalo to do a make-over of MaWillies' kwaito hit from the '90s. The song is about falling head over heels with someone and being unable to control yourself. Zee Nxumalo has been one of the year's brightest stars and is set to come out with superior bangers in the new year.

Uncle Waffles and Royal Musiq - "Wadibusa" feat. Ohp Sage, Pcee & DJY Biza

Uncle Waffles went from absolute beginner to globe-trotting DJ-turned-artist in under four years. She regularly crisscrosses the world, performing her flavor of amapiano to various people. "Wadibusa" builds upon a foundation that has hits such as " Tanzania " and " Yahyuppiyah " in its corner.

KMAT - “MKK [Mkhukhu]” feat. CowBoii, DjyGubziin & Range

Pretoria's DJ KMAT's profile is experiencing a ceremonious buzz. The Soshanguve-born star's latest hit is sending dancefloors into a panic. The song became popular following a Hope Ramafalo-choreographed routine that went viral on TikTok. KMAT is another addition to the flock of women pioneering amapiano.

Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, and Tebogo G Mashego - “Biri Marung” feat. DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, and Scotts Maphuma

"Biri Marung" — meaning beer in the air — has become a crowd favorite in the short time it has been out. Focalistic's verse has inspired many a social media challenge , with dancers displaying the type of choreography reserved for only the best. This song is on track to join songs such as "Ebasini" and "Tshwala Bam," among the sickest to have come out this year.

Aymos - "Es'gela" feat. Kabza de Small & Eemoh

Aymos' ode to childhood dreams that became a reality is presented against the backdrop of a thriving amapiano arrangement perfected by Kabza De Small's signature touch. It's as relatable as anything that the bonafide hit-making vocalist directs his pen at, a nod to kasi dreamers worldwide to keep going, and a praise song to the ancestors who keep clearing the path for our prayers to receive a home.

Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo - "Pholisa" feat. Stixx & Baby S.O.N

Babalwa M adds her lush vocals to this Kelvin Momo-produced banger. "Pholisa" is lifted from her album Pisces, released in April this year. It's yet another victory for the private school piano sound that gets masses riled up every time on the dancefloor.

TitoM and Yuppe - "Tshwala Bam" feat. S.N.E & EeQue

"Tshwala Bam" has shown hit potential since its March release. The hype it generated caught the attention of Burna Boy, who lent his vocals to the equally potent remix. It still gets parties jumping today and will be one of the biggest songs this year.

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - "Hayi Baba" feat. Latiquea and Ezra

The link-up of the year is here. "Hayi Baba" shows the extent to which South African electronic music producers are willing to go when making the best bops. Kabza De Small's touch is evident in the bassline, Chronical Deep's drum programming is unmistakable, and Leehleza's touch on the synths pushes this piano-meets-house-meets-three-step combination to unexplored levels. This is a peek into the future sounds of amapiano.

Mellow & Sleazy, Scotts Maphuma and Mr Pilato - "Shayi'Moto" feat. Seemah and Yanda Woods

"Shayi'Moto" was created to usher in the spirit of 'Deezemba' and awaken the party animal in you. Mr. Pilato and Scotts Maphuma join Mellow & Sleazy to unleash thumping log drums and just about enough bounce to keep your neck snapping endlessly.

Khathapillar, Sol Phenduka and Smash SA - "Diqabang" feat. Kamoh Xaba

"Diqabang" is about family conflict and the complications that arise in the wake of such issues. Kamoh Xaba lends a smooth touch to the song while the music takes care of everything else.