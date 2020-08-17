SADC Meeting Leaves Zimbabwe Crisis Off African Union Summit Agenda

Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images.

A crowd gathered after the arrival of Zimbabwean opposition leader of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) Alliance, Nelson Chamisa, at the Morgan Tsvangirai House, the party headquarters, in Harare, on November 20, 2019. - Nelson Chamisa was due to address party supporters in his Hope of the Nation Address (HONA). The public address was blocked by riot police who beat up several people as they dispersed MDC supporters and other curious onlookers.