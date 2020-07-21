Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Jul. 21, 2020

Prominent Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono Arrested By Authorities

In a continued crackdown on those exposing corruption, Zimbabwean authorities have detained prominent journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Aljazeera reports that prominent Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has recently been arrested by authorities following his reporting on alleged corruption by the government during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This past Monday, Chin'ono was reportedly arrested by several "state security agents" with police saying the journalist would be charged with "incitement to participate in public violence". The charge is thought to be linked with a protest against corruption which is set to take place on July 31st. Additionally, opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume is also being kept in police custody in connection with the upcoming protest.

More than two years after former President Robert Mugabe resigned following a 37 years-long rule, Zimbabwe continues to crackdown on dissenting political views. Under the leadership of current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, there has been a spate of abductions of government critics, activists and even artists speaking out against the regime. Anti-government protests planned by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have often been banned and resulted in police brutality towards protesters.

READ: Zimbabwean Comedian Gonyeti was Allegedly Abducted and Beaten

According to The Guardian, Zimbabwe's Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana, recently posted on social media writing that "journalists are not above the law". It is unclear if his tweet was connected to Chin'ono's arrest.

Those on the ground, including veteran author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga, are demanding the release of both Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume. Those on social media are rallying together under the banner #FreeHopewell. Human rights groups have also called on the release of the journalist and others similarly in police custody.





News Brief
Photo: Ikenna Nwagboso (BANKU MUSIC)

Mr Eazi Launches Africa Music Fund

The financial venture is raising $20 million to invest in African creatives, with the goal of setting them up with economic and creative freedom.

Nigerian musician Mr Eazi has revealed the creation of the Africa Music Fund (AMF) with 88mph, which invests in mobile/web-based startups, as lead investors.

The music fund was created to shake up the music business across the Africa continent, providing direct financial support to African artists to master their crafts. Of the project, Mr Eazi says, "AMF will give African creatives the ability to create content without worrying about the financial burgers of production."

Music from across the African continent has been a hot commodity in recent years, with the popularity of Afrobeats and the rising Amapiano genre as a few examples.

Interview: Ladipoe Is the 'Leader of the Revival'

Mavin Records' Ladipoe has become one of Nigeria's hip-hop stars. We caught up with him to talk about how he got into rap, what he's currently working on, and what makes him tick.

The true meaning of hip-hop in African contexts has perpetually been the subject of an identity struggle between rapper and listener. What does African hip-hop truly mean and sound like to us?

Decades have passed and the question still casts a dark shadow over a genre that's struggled to be as popular as Afrobeats, Afropop, and other alternative sounds. However, a glance at the amount of recent African hip-hop hits hints that the ebb and flow of interest seems to be moving in hip-hop's favor. The most recent artist at the helm of African hip-hop charting success is Nigerian rapper Ladipoe.

On meeting Ladipoe, a simple answer was presented to me: our hip-hop is simply fusion, that's the only way it can live up to our expectations of it. For a genre born from a place of racial struggle––an issue we don't overtly relive on a daily basis––we have to identify with it in our own way. Through melody, by merging hip-hop with the poppy, introspective, drum driven, upbeat elements that make up the African sound, we can arrive at something that we understand and call our own.

News Brief
Beyoncé in "BLACK IS KING, a film by Beyoncé | Official Trailer | Disney+" (Walt Disney Studios/YouTube)

You Need To See the Trailer For Beyoncé's  'Black Is King'

The visual album, coming out on Disney+, teases features by Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, plus includes from Ghana's Emmanuel Adjei and Blitz the Ambassador in its creative team.

Singer, songwriter and mother of Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's latest release is a celebration of "the beauty of tradition and Black excellence," a press statement mentions.

The visual album, to be released on July 31, comes close to the one year anniversary of the live action Disney film The Lion King, where it apparently drew a lot of its inspiration from.

The album, which was written, directed and executive-produced by Beyoncé, teases features by Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell and many more. The visuals are expected to be phenomenal as the creative team includes Dutch-Ghanaian director Emmanuel Adjei and Ghanaian artist Blitz the Ambassador. Having backdrops from South Africa, West Africa, Belgium, London and New York will surely add to the beauty too.

Ife Idowu Takes Us Inside Netflix's Nollywood Deals

The Licensing Manager of FilmOne Entertainment, tells us about the process of getting Nollywood's biggest films on Netflix and increasing the value of Nigerian productions.