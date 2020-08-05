music news
Aug. 05, 2020 10:07AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Watch the Music Video for 2Baba's 'Opo,' Featuring Wizkid

The single is a standout from 2Baba's latest album 'Warriors.'

Wizkid and 2Baba share the music video for their 2019 single "Opo."

The colorful music video, directed by Clarence Peters, captures the two artists and a group of sharply dressed dancers in an all-white space. The celebratory song is an ode to the beauty of African women.

The song was featured on 2Baba's latest album Warriors, which dropped earlier this year and boasts a string of notable tracks and features from the likes of Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide and more.

Wizkid dropped his latest single "Smile" featuring H.E.R. last month, which appears to be the first single from his highly-anticipated upcoming album Made In Lagos. The artist also featured in Beyoncé's latest visual album, Black Is King, for the video for his collaboration "Brown Skin Girl."

Check out the music video for "Opo" below.

2Baba ft Wizkid - Opo (Official Video) youtu.be

