Watch the Music Video for 2Baba's 'Opo,' Featuring Wizkid

<p>The application criteria for artists who have lost jobs due to Covid-19 officially includes freelancers, but many on Twitter have refuted the government's claim stating that in the first wave of funding which was over R150 million, freelancers' applications were not considered. Fears that the second wave would do the same have popped up.</p>
<p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><div id="2c593" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8c2b7821ee8cf675fbd0d6c1daeec911"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1290330741730168833" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">@SportOn405 @NathiMthethwaSA @MarcLewisZA @Newzroom405 Mr minister most freelancers never benefited from the 1st wa… https://t.co/s5UEjONY6Z</div> — Breezy (@Breezy)<a href="https://twitter.com/BakacoBrian/statuses/1290330741730168833">1596473796.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>Freelancers are not the only ones unhappy with how the government has rolled out the relief. Outspoken South African rapper AKA's response to the minister's announcements have been firing Twitter up.</p>
<p>While some thought AKA's tweet carried an air of arrogance, he defended himself by explaining that he is a self-employed artist who is trying to avoid losing his staff.</p>
<div id="10785" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="58baadc61220682b1a4887f2f1d480f4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1290367739513712640" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Yes but I am not retrenched and I am not unemployed. I AM trying to NOT retrench people and I am SELF EMPLOYED. You… https://t.co/EvIlDpcSH0</div> — AKA (@AKA)<a href="https://twitter.com/akaworldwide/statuses/1290367739513712640">1596482617.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>House music and radio veteran, DJ Fresh called the measly amount allocated to artists "carnage".</p>
<div id="787c5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5aadff0460dc7e8469d6e25ea9423dc"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1290179486936207362" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">4 months of debit orders with zero income, for majority in the arts!!! #Carnage 💔😭</div> — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJ Fresh (Big Dawg))<a href="https://twitter.com/DJFreshSA/statuses/1290179486936207362">1596437734.0</a></blockquote></div>As the world continues to reel from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, many South African creatives are still struggling to keep their heads above water. A gross amount <a href="https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2020-08-03-mthethwa-announces-second-wave-of-relief-funding-for-artists-sports-stars/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1596471820" target="_blank">R65 million is allocated for sports</a>. South African celebrities<strong> Bonang</strong>, <strong>Somizi</strong> and <strong>Black Coffee </strong>have collectively decided to <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/coronavirus-efforts-in-africa-south-african-celebrities-lead-relief-efforts/" target="_self">roll up their sleeves and raise funds</a> for the undervalued arts sector.
