Watch 2Baba and Burna Boy's New Music Video for 'We Must Groove'
The music video is the first from the new tracks appearing on 2Baba's latest album 'Warriors'.
2Baba recently dropped his latest album titled Warriors. The 13-track album, the follow-up to his 2014 effort Ascension, features Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Wizkid, Peruzzi and several other music heavyweights.
The Nigerian superstar now releases the first music video (from the new tracks appearing on the album) for his collaboration with Burna Boy titled "We Must Groove".
Listen to 2Baba's New 13-Track Album 'Warriors'
Shot by Patrick Ellis, the visuals for "We Must Groove" see the artists taking their reggae-inspired bop back to the streets. There is a notable use of vibrant colors, both in the outfits of the featured characters and their surroundings, which aligns well with the overall mid-tempo and bouncy feel of the song.
We see 2Baba in various shots ranging from the front of an apartment building, the bustling streets of the city and then finally on a rooftop somewhere with Burna Boy.
Many of the scenes depict people on the move and purposefully so. This echoes the lyrical content of the track whose central message is that of coming together, overcoming obstacles and keeping it moving in spite of challenges: "We must groove o we go groove/As long as long as your blessed to de function/We go move o we go move/It don't matter where you come from".
It's a straightforward music video with an almost nostalgic 90s feel to it.
Watch the music video for "We Must Groove" below:
