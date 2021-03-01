music
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 01, 2021 10:06AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Watch Adekunle Gold and Patoranking's Retro Visuals for 'Pretty Girl'

Adekunle Gold and Patoranking are serving vintage luxe aesthetics in the new music video for their 'Pretty Girl' collaboration.

Adekunle Gold has recently shared the visuals for his "Pretty Girl" collaboration with fellow Nigerian artist, Patoranking. The track features on his 10-track Afro Pop, Vol.1 album which dropped last year. The new music video, which was directed by Olu The Wave, is a fun and vibrant conceptualisation of the song's energy and central message about a pretty girl who's admittedly put them under a spell.

READ: Adekunle Gold Wants to Make Timeless Music

The music video opens in a colourful bar complete with vinyls hanging on the wall, beer crates stacked on top of one another and old posters. The setting is very much retro with patrons dressed in vintage-style pieces and accessories. The scenes that follow are set in the hallway of a rundown building and the courtyard outside.

Surrounded by a number of "pretty girls" and coupled with energetic choreographed sequences, the music video is certainly another Adekunle Gold showstopper. Patoranking's distinct offering creates a seamless synergy between the two artists and brings the entire production together.

The music video comes just after Adekunle Gold featured on British singer Nao's "Antidote" which dropped in January of this year.

Watch the music video for "Pretty Girl" below:

Adekunle Gold, Patoranking - Pretty Girl www.youtube.com


Listen to "Pretty Girl" on Adekunle Gold's Afro Pop, Vol. 1 album on Apple Music:

Listen to "Pretty Girl" on Adekunle Gold's Afro Pop, Vol. 1 album on Spotify:

nigeria adekunle gold patoranking music
