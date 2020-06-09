Adekunle Gold Shares the Music Video For ‘Something Different’

nigeria
News Brief
OkayAfrica
Jun. 09, 2020 12:45PM EST
Photo via Lucid Online PR.

Adekunle Gold Shares the Music Video for his single 'Something Different'

It may be called "Something Different" but it's what we all expected: absolute fire.

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has just released a music video for his hit single "Something Different."

The song released in May and has been received well by listeners, with it having been the most-streamed track in his home country of Nigeria, as well as reaching #1 on Apple Music's 'Africa Now' playlist.

The track, produced by Blaise Beatz, gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, afropop and jazzy elements. This seems fitting as we wait excitedly for his highly anticipated third album, Afro Pop.

The music video is simple yet bewitching with its use of complementary colours and African garments.

Check it out below.

Adekunle Gold - Something Different (Official Video) www.youtube.com

adekunle gold afrobeat nigeria something different
