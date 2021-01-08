music
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 08, 2021 10:17AM EST
Still image captured from officiall music video for 'Antidote'

Adekunle Gold in 'Antidote' single by Nao featuring Adekunle Gold. Still from official music video

Nao Drops New Single 'Antidote' Featuring Adekunle Gold

Nao and Adekunle Gold have dropped their joint collaboration 'Antidote' and the accompanying music video. The song is dedicated to the artists' daughters.

British singer Nao has released her fresh new single "Antidote" featuring Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold. The release of the single is accompanied by mesmerising visuals in which both Nao and Adekunle celebrate their beautiful baby daughters. The infectious single follows Nao's official 2018 album titled Saturn.

According to DIY Mag, "Antidote" was conceptualised last year as a remedy to the COVID-19 lockdown. Coincidentally, both artists became parents to daughters last year. Nao explained that the loving lyrics are designed to uplift the heaviness that has been felt since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Adekunle Gold, whose daughter was reportedly born a week apart from Nao's, also added his sentiments saying:

"This song is a perfect description of how I feel about my daughter Love usually feels like a concept, sometimes invisible, but with her it's so tangible because she's right there. I'm so obsessed with her that if she wasn't around me, I wouldn't be ok, I guess that's what antidote is, a cure, a loving cure to the things that ail me."

The music video is both soft with deliberately wispy visuals creating a view of the world from a baby's perspective where everything is new and impermanent. Scenes of Nao and Adekunle Gold affectionately cradling babies merge together creating an aesthetically surreal effect. The video is genuinely adorable and sends out relaxing vibrations and overall good energy.

Watch "Antidote" by Nao featuring Adekunle Gold:

Film
Photo by Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

You Can Watch the 'Finding Fela!' Documentary For Free This Weekend

Finding Fela!, the documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Fela Kuti, is free on LinkTV for limited days.

Look, we've been home for almost a year now and your "Movies To Watch" lists are getting noticeably shorter. We get it. If you're about to pull the trigger on rewatching that same series for the fourth time this weekend, we're here to save you.

Finding Fela!, the 2014 documentary detailing the life and accomplishments of Nigerian icon Fela Kuti has been made available for free via LinkTV.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney, tells the story of Kuti's life, musical journey and mastery and delves appropriately into the late musician's political impact and social importance.

Fela, the creator of afrobeat, used his voice and fame to bring about political and social change under a dictatorial Nigerian government during the 1970s and 1980s. His revolutionary work transformed the ways in which many Africans deal with government oppression today, 50 years later.

