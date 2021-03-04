'Africa Is a Country Radio' Spotlights Cape Town in Latest Episode

<p><strong><em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/jackson-mthembu-dies-from-covid-19/" target="_blank">READ: South African Minister Jackson Mthembu Dies from COVID-19</a></em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/jackson-mthembu-dies-from-covid-19/" target="_blank"></a></strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/jackson-mthembu-dies-from-covid-19/" target="_blank"></a><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://ewn.co.za/2021/03/04/journalist-karima-brown-dies-from-covid-19" target="_blank"><strong>Brown</strong> had an expansive career as a journalist</a> and worked as a broadcaster for <em>702</em>, was the executive editor for the Independent Group, political editor at <em>Business Day </em>and more recently, the host for <em><strong>eNCA</strong></em>'s <em>The Fix</em>, a weekly debating show featuring a wide variety of guests. </p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><p>In a <a href="https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-03-04-veteran-media-personality-karima-brown-has-died-of-covid-19/" target="_blank">media statement released by Brown's family</a>, they write:</p><blockquote><em>"Karima was not just a prolific and well-known South African journalist and commentator, with deep footprints in print and broadcast media, but also and more importantly a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter, and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles. We are enormously proud of the fierce determination she had shown, since her early years, to get involved in bringing about a more just, inclusive, and anti-racist South Africa."</em></blockquote><p>Managing Director of <em>eNCA, </em><strong>Norman Munzhelele</strong>, <a href="https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/gauteng/veteran-political-journalist-karima-brown-dies-of-covid-19-9fd7b652-a3bf-447a-8180-04eff3afec64" target="_blank">described Brown's impact on South Africa's media industry</a> saying, "For a long time, Karima has been a robust voice in South Africa's media landscape. Her years of activism preceded this." Munzhelele poignantly added that, "Her death leaves a massive void for many."</p><p>According to Brown's family, she will be buried in a private Muslim ceremony and details around a public memorial service will be shared in due time. </p><p>Here are some of the tributes shared by those on social media.</p><div id="a06ad" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f86a7a9614f494cda45af9087bb790f0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1367374424035450881" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Rest in Peace Karima Brown https://t.co/K0XSlV4Jnd</div> — K U L A N I (@K U L A N I)<a href="https://twitter.com/kulanicool/statuses/1367374424035450881">1614842441.0</a></blockquote></div>
<div id="001d5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f713690024bbe40b610717ef7bbc0842"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1367391162387083272" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">My dear friend Karima Brown passed away this morning from covid-19. I am devastated. Broken.
Below is the officia… https://t.co/fi3sRpHERc</div> — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius McKaiser)<a href="https://twitter.com/Eusebius/statuses/1367391162387083272">1614846432.0</a></blockquote></div>
<div id="30601" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99baf216f800eacef957af2c844ed60f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1367373852423184390" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Ah man. Karima Brown😔. I often appreciated her approach to political commentary. She got heavily under the skin of… https://t.co/U4DB3L0uFI</div> — Padrone (@Padrone)<a href="https://twitter.com/WB_Swales/statuses/1367373852423184390">1614842305.0</a></blockquote></div>
<div id="81606" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8daa6e07e2e564f9a692e5375ec9e3e7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1367374851514765314" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">My deepest condolences to Karima Brown's family following the news of her passing. She was courageous, bold and inc… https://t.co/jc7BsMswv3</div> — Cathy Mohlahlana (@Cathy Mohlahlana)<a href="https://twitter.com/CathyMohlahlana/statuses/1367374851514765314">1614842543.0</a></blockquote></div>
<div id="5218e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a7a19066a8649dfc756d0f43b2fe5e45"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1367380653172535298" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">We are saddened to hear that senior journalist & political commentator Karima Brown has passed away.
It was intere… https://t.co/7CBoIfsn8R</div> — Bantu Holomisa (@Bantu Holomisa)<a href="https://twitter.com/BantuHolomisa/statuses/1367380653172535298">1614843927.0</a></blockquote></div>
