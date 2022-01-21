The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Spinall x Adekunle Gold, Ibibio Sound Machine, Turunesh and more
SPINALL feat Adekunle Gold 'CLOUD 9'
Nigeria's Spinall and Adekunle Gold shared the new visuals for "Cloud 9," their groovy collaboration from late last year. The eye-catching party video was shot and directed by Dammy Twitch in Lagos. The track, which was produced and co-written by Spinall, blends elements of afropop with highlife and more.
Ibibio Sound Machine 'All That You Want'
London's Ibibio Sound Machine return with a soulful electronic concoction produced by indie stalwarts Hot Chip. "All That You Want" is the first taste we get from the band's upcoming album, Electricity, coming March 25 on Merge Records. Speaking about the recording of the album, Hot Chip mention: "The sessions were hugely rewarding as Ibibio brought in friends and collaborators to add a wide array of different instruments—some of which were unfamiliar to us. The songs on this record are uniformly great, and we were really happy to be a part of making it."
Turunesh 'Coco Marijuana'
Tanzanian singer Turunesh comes through with an eye-grabbing video for "Coco Marijuana." She describes the song as "a piece of renaissance art that embodies her ideals of afro-futurism and ancient reverence.The video is about the ritual, high and pleasures music brings. The intimacy brings with oneself, a moment of self-controlling nakedness, that is why it is so sexy."
Gonora Sounds x The Busy Twist 'Journey Of Life Remix'
This one will get your heart and feet pumping. Zimbabwean sungura band Gonora Sounds connect with British producer The Busy Twist for the energetic remix of "The Journey Of Life." The accompanying dance-heavy video was shot in Zimbabwe's capital Harare and directed by Baba Amanike.
The Ano Nobo Quartet 'Tio Bernar'
The Ano Nobo Quartet'sThe Strings of São Domingos is not only a tribute to Cabo Verde's Koladera, or Coladeira, a guitar-driven, subtly rhythmic sound of a lighter spirit, but to band leader Pascoal’s rich life history shaped by the Cold War. The group is named after Cabo Verde’s most legendary composer, Ano Nobo, Pascoal’s mentor and father to the rest of the group.
