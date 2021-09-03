The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Tems x Drake, Adekunle Gold x Davido, M.anifest, Moonchild Sanelly and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Tems x Drake 'Fountains'
As you may have already heard, buzzing Nigerian Tems appears on Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy. The track she feature on, "Fountains," is an afro-fusion-influenced number which sees her taking a verse and adding small vocal cadences to the airy mid-tempo beat.
Adekunle Gold x Davido 'High'
Two Nigerian heavyweights — Adekunle Gold and Davido — stars link up for the first time in the addictive, Pheelz-produced jam "High." Adekunle mentions: "I wanted to write a song about something that made you forget your worries. This came with ease as most things do when you are grateful for life and living it on a high." To which Davido adds. "It's my first proper collab with AG! It's been a long time coming, and it's f***ing fire. It's gonna get you real lit, as it should."
M.anifest 'La Vida'
Ghanaian rapper M.anifest is readying his next album, Madina to the Universe and for now he's giving us his latest single and clip for "La Vida." "it is a song I wrote with a mischievous grin," he mentions. "I imagined freeing myself and getting up to no good with a woman I dig with both of us having no care in the world about people, opinions, or rules. It almost felt like I was living vicariously through some of my own memories."
Moonchild Sanelly 'Undumpable'
South Africa's Moonchild Sanelly comes through with a new single and music video for "Undumpable," a track which she mentions is about "a relationship where the couples' tempers are frayed in lockdown, in a super intense atmosphere. They're fighting but they each feel like they've invested too much to be easily dumped." Watch the gusheshe-spinning video for it above.
Oxlade - Ojuju (Official Video)
Oxlade shares the new music video for "Ojuju," the standout track from his recent Eclipse EP. Watch above.
Ayanfe 'All That Matters'
Davido's signee Ayanfe shares his 8-song debut EP All That Matters. It features contributions from Tiwa Savage, Davido, and more. Get into it above.
