nigeria
News Brief
Music News
Sep. 02, 2021 10:46AM EST
Photo courtesy of The Orchard.

Tems.

Tems Will Appear On Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Billboards have been popping up across Lagos confirming Tems' feature on Drake's new album.

Drake's long-awaited new album Certified Lover Boy is set to drop tomorrow, September 3.

Ahead of the release, the Canadian superstar started teasing the album's features by putting up billboard announcements across several cities. The ones that caught our eye, as reported by PulseNG, are those in Lagos that simply read: "Hey Nigeria TEMS is on CLB."

Past OkayAfrica contributor and Afrobeats Intelligence founder Joey Akan captured them on Twitter below:

Tems has had a huge 2021 with "Essence," the Wizkid single which she features on, blowing up across North American charts and markets and, even, getting a Justin Bieber remix.

Drake has of course featured and collaborated with a number of Nigerian artists in the past, most notably with Wizkid on "One Dance," "Come Closer" and more.

The Canadian artist also announced a host of other features for Certified Lover Boy across cities like Atlanta, Chicago, LA, Memphis and New York which confirm that Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Ty Dolla $ign, Project Pat, Yebba, and, apparently. Jay-Z will also feature on the album.

Check out some of the other billboards below.

We'll be waiting on that Tems track!

From Your Site Articles
drake certified lover boy nigeria nigerian music tems clb
Popular
(YouTube)

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)

Featuring Gyakie, Sarkodie, King Promise x Headie One, Juls, Kwesi Arthur, Kelvyn Boy, Cina Soul and more.

It's been another month of great Ghanaian music, and our faves have been steady dishing out that fire, giving us another 30 days of hits and dope releases. Want the full scoop? Check out our list of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below!

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (August)

Featuring Diamond Platnumz, SilversTone Barz x Boutross, Ibraah, Nviiri the Storyteller and more.