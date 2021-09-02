Tems Will Appear On Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'
Billboards have been popping up across Lagos confirming Tems' feature on Drake's new album.
Drake's long-awaited new album Certified Lover Boy is set to drop tomorrow, September 3.
Ahead of the release, the Canadian superstar started teasing the album's features by putting up billboard announcements across several cities. The ones that caught our eye, as reported by PulseNG, are those in Lagos that simply read: "Hey Nigeria TEMS is on CLB."
Past OkayAfrica contributor and Afrobeats Intelligence founder Joey Akan captured them on Twitter below:
And another. https://t.co/agIcJVf9XC— Joey Akan (@Joey Akan)1630576962.0
Tems has had a huge 2021 with "Essence," the Wizkid single which she features on, blowing up across North American charts and markets and, even, getting a Justin Bieber remix.
Drake has of course featured and collaborated with a number of Nigerian artists in the past, most notably with Wizkid on "One Dance," "Come Closer" and more.
The Canadian artist also announced a host of other features for Certified Lover Boy across cities like Atlanta, Chicago, LA, Memphis and New York which confirm that Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Ty Dolla $ign, Project Pat, Yebba, and, apparently. Jay-Z will also feature on the album.
Check out some of the other billboards below.
We'll be waiting on that Tems track!
🐐 https://t.co/ncD6WIwxZK— TIDAL (@TIDAL)1630544291.0
https://t.co/ZIcbr39Kvz— Elliott Wilson (@Elliott Wilson)1630543727.0
