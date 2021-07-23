heat of the week
Fireboy DML in 'Peru"

The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Fireboy DML, Juls, Adekunle Gold and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Fireboy DML 'Peru'

The buzzing Fireboy DML rolls through with the new single "Peru" which follows up his excellent album, Apollo. The Shizzi-produced track, Fireboy's first official single of the year, is yet another earworm from the constantly rising Nigerian artist. Get into it above.

Juls ‘Wicked' ft. Sam Wise, Knucks & Kadiata 

British-Ghanaian hitmaker Juls drops another head-banger for your party playlist. In "Wicked," he connects with UKtalents like Sam Wise, Kadiata and Knucks for a smooth and celebratory track about someone who grabs your undivided attention. "This song is a blend of Funk Carioca, Azonto and Baile Funk," Juls mentions, "but it still has a very fresh British vibe to it whilst sounding very African at the same time."

Jeune Lio 'A Night In Cocody'

Ivory Coast-based Jeune Lio comes through with the eight-track EP, Night In Cocody. Throughout the release, the Cameroonian DJ blends sounds from across West and Francophone Africa to create some truly captivating vibes. The EP features appearances from Joochar (Kiff No Beat), Soukeïna Young, Magasco, Diane DDD, Stanley Enow and more.

Ayo Jay 'Paranoia'

Ayo Jay, who you probably know from "Your Number," drops another addictive jam in the shape of "Paranoia." He goes in over Caribbean-influenced beat in this highlight off his latest 5-song EP, Wonder Shall Never End.

Adekunle Gold 'Sinner' ft. Lucky Daye

Nigerian Afropop star Adekunle Gold comes through with the music video for his new single "Sinner," the latest taste from his upcoming album due this fall. In "Sinner," Adekunle goes in over a historical story of love and lust. "Weirdly, I was thinking about King David and Bathsheba's sexcapade and thought it'd make a beautiful song," he mentions The Marcel Akunwata-produced notably features Lucky Daye.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


Film
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty.

Michaela Coel Joins the 'Black Panther' Sequel Cast

The upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is shaping up.

The sequel to the Oscar-winning Black Panther is only due to debut in July of 2022, but the production is well on its way.

The latest news out of the camp is that Michaela Coel, of I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum fame, has officially joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her character details are still under wraps but according to Variety, Coel has already joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, where production started in late June.

Coel joins original cast members Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett all reprising their roles. Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel reportedly chose not to recast the role of T'Challa.

Read: How Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' Makes Space For Black Creators

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige mentions. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Michaela Coel's highly-lauded 2020 series I May Destroy You — which she wrote, directed, produced and stared in — received four Emmy nominations.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for wide release on July 8, 2022.

