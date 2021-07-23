The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Fireboy DML, Juls, Adekunle Gold and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Fireboy DML 'Peru'
The buzzing Fireboy DML rolls through with the new single "Peru" which follows up his excellent album, Apollo. The Shizzi-produced track, Fireboy's first official single of the year, is yet another earworm from the constantly rising Nigerian artist. Get into it above.
Juls ‘Wicked' ft. Sam Wise, Knucks & Kadiata
British-Ghanaian hitmaker Juls drops another head-banger for your party playlist. In "Wicked," he connects with UKtalents like Sam Wise, Kadiata and Knucks for a smooth and celebratory track about someone who grabs your undivided attention. "This song is a blend of Funk Carioca, Azonto and Baile Funk," Juls mentions, "but it still has a very fresh British vibe to it whilst sounding very African at the same time."
Jeune Lio 'A Night In Cocody'
Ivory Coast-based Jeune Lio comes through with the eight-track EP, Night In Cocody. Throughout the release, the Cameroonian DJ blends sounds from across West and Francophone Africa to create some truly captivating vibes. The EP features appearances from Joochar (Kiff No Beat), Soukeïna Young, Magasco, Diane DDD, Stanley Enow and more.
Ayo Jay 'Paranoia'
Ayo Jay, who you probably know from "Your Number," drops another addictive jam in the shape of "Paranoia." He goes in over Caribbean-influenced beat in this highlight off his latest 5-song EP, Wonder Shall Never End.
Adekunle Gold 'Sinner' ft. Lucky Daye
Nigerian Afropop star Adekunle Gold comes through with the music video for his new single "Sinner," the latest taste from his upcoming album due this fall. In "Sinner," Adekunle goes in over a historical story of love and lust. "Weirdly, I was thinking about King David and Bathsheba's sexcapade and thought it'd make a beautiful song," he mentions The Marcel Akunwata-produced notably features Lucky Daye.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- These are the 150 Best Albums Made by African Women - OkayAfrica ›
- Museke Online African Music Awards Winners - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best East African Songs of 2021 So Far - OkayAfrica ›
- Apple Music Celebrates Talent Across the Continent with 'Africa ... ›
- Everything You Need To Know About the Upcoming 2021 South ... ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›