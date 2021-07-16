heat of the week
Jul. 16, 2021 12:04PM EST
The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring MHD, Olamide, Mr Drew, Yemi Alade, M3nsa x M.anifest and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

MHD 'Mansa' LP

MHD, France's 'Afro Trap' king, is back with his new album Mansa. Over its 15 tracks, the young superstar continues exploring his uplifting blend of West African influences with hip-hop, dance, pop and more. Mansa features appearances from the likes of Naira Marley and Adekunle Gold, as well as fellow Frenchman Tiakola, who appears on lead single "Pololo" (above). Listen to the whole album here and revisit our interview with MHD.

Olamide 'Julie'

Nigeria's Olamide continues his run from the impressive new album UY Scuti with this latest single, "Julie." The romantic jam sees the Nigerian heavyweight expanding and exploring his flow over a Caribbean-tinged beat. "This song is me telling my woman that I know I'm crazy and not 100% perfect, but the kind of love I get from her is so amazing I'm willing to surrender everything," Olamide says. "I wanted a mixture of that Caribbean feel just to take it away from the regular afrobeats vibe."

M3NSA x M.anifest 'Question For The Gods'

Ghanaian rappers M3NSA and M.anifest connect for a new collaboration that asks many questions about social injustices while keeping things light and funny, throwing in some jokes everyone will relate to from daily life. They both really go in with their flows over this airy Rvdical The Kid-produced beat. Get into it above.

Mr Drew 'Pains'

Ghana's buzzing Mr Drew shares the new single and music video for his latest jam "Pains." The track, produced by fellow Ghanaian Beatz Vampire, will grab your ears with its mix of afro-fusion and drill elements. It all makes for a hard-hitting song that we can see getting plenty of replays.

Yemi Alade 'Enjoyment'

The queen Yemi Alade comes through over a fast-paced, Dr. Amir-produced dance beat in her latest single "Enjoyment." The track, as its title implies, is simply about enjoying one's self without remorse. Get into it above

Dagizah 'Who Goes There'

Here's a new one from up-and-coming Nigerian artist Dazigah. "Who Goes There" continues his explorations in mixing the elements of Fuji music with drill music to make for a catchy track to soundtrack your summer. Listen above.

