Nov. 05, 2021 02:07PM EST
Photo: Mikey Oshai.

Wande Coal

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wande Coal, Yaw Tog, Alikiba x Patoranking, Marioo and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Wande Coal 'Come My Way'

Wande Coal has returned to his beloved fans with the soul-stirring, energetic single "Come My Way" — which now get its own music video treatment. Produced by Bruno and Screwface, the trio meticulously blends the irresistible energy provided by afrobeats with the pulsating vigor so well associated with South Africa's amapiano phenomenon — making the track a cross-continental affair made in dreams.

Marioo 'Beer Tamu' ft. Tyler ICU, Visca & Abbah Process

Young Tanzanian fast-rising artist and "Mama Amina" hit song maker Marioo is back again with another amazing amapiano banger titled "Beer Tamu" featuring Abbah Process, Tyler ICU and vISCA. "Beer Tamu" is a club banger joint that will definitely get you warmed up at the club.

Yaw Tog 'Sei Mu'

Young Ghana drill standout Yaw Tog shares his latest hard-hitting single in the shape of "Sei Mu." The track mixes his distinct gritty sound with a dub-infused beat and follows his debut Time EP. Listen above.

Alikiba Ft Patoranking 'Bwana Mdogo'

Tanzanian bongo flava king Alikiba continues his streak of comeback hits with his newest banger "Bwana Mdogo" which features Nigerian superstar dancehall act Patoranking. This track is part of Alikiba's new album, Only One King, which just dropped.

Stiff Pap TUFF TIME$ Remixed EP

South African duo Stiff Pap come through with a captivating new collection of tracks that remix songs from their previous TUFF TIME$ EP. The 3-track project features left-field reworks from Petite Noir and Wiki, Nyege Nyege affiliate Menzi and Rose Bonica. Listen above.

D-Black ft. Gyakie 'Sheege'

Black Avenue Muzik boss and rapper D-Black dropped a brand new single featuring Gyakie, titled "Sheege." The star songbird Gyakie compliments D-Black's raps with her silky vocals, birthing a pop tune that's as easygoing as it is enjoyable.

DJ Lag 'Into Ongayazi'

Gqom and amapiano pioneer DJ Lag drops his new track "Into Ongayazi," from his forthcoming album Meeting with the King. The new one is a 6-minute exploration into the hypnotizing rhythms and dark club vibes coming out of SA. Get into it above.

