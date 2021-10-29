heat of the week
Music
OkayAfrica
Oct. 29, 2021 01:36PM EST

Kwesi Arthur and Medikal.

The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wande Coal, Kwesi Arthur x Medikal, Reekado Banks, Stiff Pap x Petite Noir and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Wande Coal 'Come My Way'

Wande Coal has returned to his beloved fans with the soul-stirring, energetic single "Come My Way." Produced by Bruno and Screwface, the trio meticulously blends the irresistible energy provided by afrobeats with the pulsating vigor so well associated with South Africa's amapiano phenomenon — making the track a cross-continental affair made in dreams.

Kwesi Arthur x Medikal 'Different'

Ghanaian stars Kwesi Arthur and Medikal connect on the new assertive banger "Different." In it, the duo trade a series of slick rhymes backed by heavy bass kicks and eerie piano keys.

Reekado Banks 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'

Nigerian singer and songwriter Reekado Banks is back with a track that is as socially important as it is a banger. The 27-year-old Afrobeats crooner has returned with endearing track 'Ozumba Mbadiwe', honoring the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests that saw the Nigerian government authorize an onslaught of attacks on Nigerian citizens for their anti-government demonstrations.

Tems 'Crazy Tings'

Tems has graced fans with a sultry music video to go along with equally as tantalizing lead single Crazy Tings. Conceptualized by the multitalented Tems, and directed by UAX, the music video follows a sensual Tems as she sings about needing space from a lying partner.

Stiff Pap 'TUFF TIME$' feat. Wiki (Petite Noir's Noirwave Remix)

South African duo Stiff Pap follow-up their Tuff Time$ EP with a captivating new remix from fellow SA artist Petite Noir. The remix of their title EP track also features NY rap heavyweight Wiki. Get into it above.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

From Your Site Articles
songs you need to hear this week african music african songs afrobeats amapiano heat of the week
News Brief

Wande Coal Calls In His Blessings In New Single 'Come My Way'

The 'Black Diamond' shares an amapiano crossover and a message of courage and persistence.

Wande Coal has returned to his beloved fans with the soul-stirring, energetic single "Come My Way."

The Nigerian singer-songwriter is one of the most influential voices in African music and his first single of 2021 has not disappointed. High off of the popularity that his hit single 'Again' received last year, having been one of the most-streamed afrobeats singles in 2020, the King of Falsetto is unquestionably a major influence within the West African music scene. And now, the afropop talent has filled his latest catchy tune with the same colorful, graceful energy that his fans (and the world) can't get enough of.

Produced by Bruno and Screwface, the trio meticulously blends the irresistible energy provided by afrobeats with the pulsating vigor so well associated with South Africa's amapiano phenomenon — making the track a cross-continental affair made in dreams. Wande's voice did the damn thing and flawlessly showed off his range and talents as a vocalist and songwriter. "Come My Way" overflows with good vibes and a strong desire to keep going. Of the track, Wande says "It's a happy song talking about the blessings coming my way even through difficult times." He promises to not let anyone get in between him and his blessings.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Amadou & Mariam Forever

We talk to the legendary Malian duo about their rich past, songwriting process and their advice for young African artists with disabilities.