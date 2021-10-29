The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Wande Coal, Kwesi Arthur x Medikal, Reekado Banks, Stiff Pap x Petite Noir and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Wande Coal 'Come My Way'
Wande Coal has returned to his beloved fans with the soul-stirring, energetic single "Come My Way." Produced by Bruno and Screwface, the trio meticulously blends the irresistible energy provided by afrobeats with the pulsating vigor so well associated with South Africa's amapiano phenomenon — making the track a cross-continental affair made in dreams.
Kwesi Arthur x Medikal 'Different'
Ghanaian stars Kwesi Arthur and Medikal connect on the new assertive banger "Different." In it, the duo trade a series of slick rhymes backed by heavy bass kicks and eerie piano keys.
Reekado Banks 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'
Nigerian singer and songwriter Reekado Banks is back with a track that is as socially important as it is a banger. The 27-year-old Afrobeats crooner has returned with endearing track 'Ozumba Mbadiwe', honoring the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests that saw the Nigerian government authorize an onslaught of attacks on Nigerian citizens for their anti-government demonstrations.
Tems 'Crazy Tings'
Tems has graced fans with a sultry music video to go along with equally as tantalizing lead single Crazy Tings. Conceptualized by the multitalented Tems, and directed by UAX, the music video follows a sensual Tems as she sings about needing space from a lying partner.
Stiff Pap 'TUFF TIME$' feat. Wiki (Petite Noir's Noirwave Remix)
South African duo Stiff Pap follow-up their Tuff Time$ EP with a captivating new remix from fellow SA artist Petite Noir. The remix of their title EP track also features NY rap heavyweight Wiki. Get into it above.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- How East African Musicians Are Making Money Today - OkayAfrica ›
- The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music ... ›
- 7 Crossover Moments That Highlight Africa's Influence on Pop ... ›
- These are the 150 Best Albums Made by African Women - OkayAfrica ›