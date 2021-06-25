heat of the week
Music
OkayAfrica
Jun. 25, 2021 09:40AM EST
Photo courtesy of the artist.

KiDi 'The Golden Boy'

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring KiDi x Joey B, Spinall x Ycee x Oxlade, Yemi Alade x Mzansi Youth Choir and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Spinall 'Jabole' ft. YCee, Oxlade

Spinall returns with a brand new single and music video for "Jabole," featuring the star power of YCee and Oxlade. 'Ma Je Ko Jabole,' a press statement explains, "is a street slang in Yoruba that is meant to encourage women to keep their swag on at all times." Spinall shared this tidbit about the track: “I was working on this sound when Oxlade walked into the studio and he fell in love with it and laid the hook. I rang the coolest guy ever, Ycee, who went on to lace the record with his slick bars."

KiDi 'Send Me Nudes' ft. Joey B

Ghanaian star KiDi has come through with the release of his highly-anticipated album, The Golden Boy. While the new album includes previous jams like "Touch It," the new one to focus on is "Send Me Nudes," an addictive afro-fusion progression featuring fellow Ghanaian Joey B.

Yemi Alade 'Rain' ft. Mzansi Youth Choir

Nigerian powerhouse Yemi Alade connected with South Africa's very own Mzansi Youth Choir on "Rain," a standout track taken from her sixth studio album Empress. That song is now getting the music video treatment in the shape of a striking Ovie Etseyatse-directed clip. Watch above.

Stiff Pap 'TUFF TIME$' ft. Wiki 

South African duo Stiff Pap have shared their debut album, TUFF TIME$, which comes with the lead single of the same name featuring New York rapper Wiki (Ratking). "TUFF TIME$" is a grimey, punk-laced blend of rap verses that paint "an intensely vivid snapshot of life as young black men in Johannesburg, set to the backdrop of a global pandemic that continues to rage on a local level," as a press statement reads.

RIMON 'feed me'

Eritrea-Ethiopian-born, Amsterdam-raised RIMON, who's now dwelling in London, has announced her upcoming EP, Digital Tears, which is due in July. She's also sharing the EP's lead single "feed me," which sees her explore deep sonic textures in a song about our relationships with our phones. Her new EP will revolved around this topic of our modern dealings with technology and social media.

Marieme 'People'

Senegalese singer-songwriter Marieme has released her new 5-song EP, Songs For The Revolution. The highlight song from the batch is "People," a protest song back by airy guitar work and a driving beat. Get into it above.

Zion Foster 'Carry Me Go' feat. Zlatan

Zion Foster is an English singer of Nigerian descent, in his latest "Carry Me Go," he connects with Nigerian big name Zlatan for a dance floor-ready tune that's ripe for all of your summer parties.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


songs you need to hear this week african music afrobeats african songs heat of the week
News Brief

Rexxie Drops ‘All’ Featuring Davido Ahead of Upcoming Debut Album

Grammy-winning Nigerian producer Rexxie has shared his much anticipated Davido-assisted single 'All' from his upcoming album.

After teasing it and sharing a clip from the recording session, Rexxie has finally released his much anticipated single "All" featuring Davido. The two artists previously collaborated on the DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) songs "Bum Bum" and "On God".

With the release of "All", the talented producer also revealed the tracklist to his upcoming debut album A True Champion, which is expected to drop on the 28th of June. The 17-track album features some of the continent's biggest names such as Sarkodie, Naira Marley, Teni, Zlatan, Peruzzi, as well as buzzing new generation Nigerian artists like MohBad, Bad Boy Timz, Zinoleesky, Bella Shmurda, Buju, Oxlade, Lyta, T-Classic and Cameroon's Blanche Bailly.

Keep reading... Show less

