The 4 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Mavin Records, L.A.X, Moonchild Sanelly, Nissi, Major League and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce 'Overdose'
Mavin Records gathers the whole gang as they release this addictive crew single, "Overdose," the first taste off their upcoming 10th year anniversary celebration. Produced by the label boss himself Don Jazzy, the song shines light on the individual talents of the label artists—featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx and Boy Spyce dropping their own verses—while also showing collective team effort to bring the project to life.
L.A.X 'Waist Drop'
Nigerian star L.A.X drops his new single “Waist Drop'' just in time for the summer. The track is an ode to an object of his desire and the finer things in life. It lives over a mid-tempo afro-fusion beat and light synthesizers.
Moonchild Sanelly 'Cute' ft. Trillary Banks
South Africa's Moonchild Sanelly shares the head-bopping new single from her upcoming album Phases. An empowerment anthem, it features some standout verses from Trillary Banks. “The song is about bad boss bitches with big dick energy who look fly while they're running their shit," Moonchild says. "We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to fuck shit up!”
Nissi & Major League 'Gravity'
Nissi connects with Major League for the amapiano-tinged new single "Gravity." “Gravity was a very natural song for me.” Nissi explains. “From the first batch of beats Major League Djz sent to me, it was the one that stuck out because the instrumental resonated with a fantasy in my head of just being in a space with that one person who brings you the right energy that always gets you out of any low mood... I want this record to lift the spirits of anyone who hears it regardless of what you are doing at the time it comes on.”
- How Afrobeats' Global Rise is Changing Carnival's Rigid Genre ... ›
- 6 Artists From the New School of Afrobeats - OkayAfrica ›
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" - OkayAfrica ›