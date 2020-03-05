Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'
The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.
Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."
The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.
Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.
Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.
Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.
For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.